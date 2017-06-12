Vicon Website Relaunch Supports Commitment to Simplicity

Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) (“Vicon”), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, introduced today a series of significant updates to its website, http://www.vicon-security.com, that will simplify the visitor experience. Changes have been made to make the site easier to navigate, provide more direct access to the most sought-after resources, deliver more relevant content, load pages more quickly, and better integrate documentation and support for Vicon’s international customer base. Major changes include:

Redesigned Home Page: Vicon’s new, abridged home page loads quickly and provides quick-links to the company’s most popular products and resources.

Documents Library: A new tab, within the main navigation bar, provides immediate access to Vicon’s online documentation library, sorted by product category, making it extremely easy to quickly access data sheets, manuals, installation guides and other product-specific documentation. Quick links to relevant documents have also been added to the top of all product pages.

Software Downloads: Quick links to download software and firmware have been added throughout the site, including via a software download “library” which is accessible from the main navigation bar. In addition, the library has been designed to allow visitors to quickly find what they need with minimal scrolling.

Faster Page Loading: Pages have been shortened and optimized so that they load quickly, even on mobile devices relying on a data connection rather than Wi-Fi.

Integration of Content for Customers Outside the U.S.: International customers seeking these resources specific to their market can now access them directly from Vicon’s main website rather than being redirected to smaller, regional online portals.

Bret McGowan, Vicon’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explains that “the updates to Vicon’s website have been implemented as part of a corporate-wide effort to improve and simplify all interactions we have with our customers.”

