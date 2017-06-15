Altia Systems, creators of PanaCast 2, the world’s first Panoramic-4K plug-and-play video camera system, has worked with Intel® to launch PanaCast Whiteboard. Whiteboard is a computer vision software application that detects content on an existing whiteboard and sends it as a separate video stream within a video conference. The software automatically improves image quality and corrects distortion to produce a clear whiteboard image, enhancing the video collaboration experience for remote participants in various business and education settings.

Watch the demo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nkuxcc0v2xM&feature=youtu.be

“Intel and Altia Systems have collaborated to deliver innovative computer vision algorithms that run on the Intel® Core™ i-series processor family to detect whiteboards, rectify and enhance images to produce high-quality, orthogonal whiteboard views” said Praveen Vishakantaiah, VP and GM of Intel Client Computing Group R&D division.

Users can access Whiteboard via the free PanaCast Vision app, where users can adjust a camera’s field of view. PanaCast Vision delivers the full 180° Panoramic-4K camera view while simultaneously sharing whiteboard content as a virtual webcam stream or content-shared window, giving remote participants a virtual seat at the table and creating a natural viewing experience.

“The standard whiteboard is the simplest collaboration tool available for meetings and classroom settings,” said Altia Systems President and CEO Aurangzeb Khan. “However, the rise of remote workers and education programs creates an urgent need for technology to keep the video collaboration process running smoothly. With PanaCast Whiteboard, people can brainstorm, host planning sessions, teach online courses and more from anywhere in the world, all while engaging your team and keeping the communication simple and natural.”

PanaCast Whiteboard is currently compatible with PCs running quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and above, and can be viewed by participants on any video collaboration app via laptop, tablet or phone.



Streams whiteboard to remote participants

Improves image quality and corrects distortion using computer vision

Produces a legible whiteboard that can be shared with your team or classroom

Can be used with any video conferencing application

“My clients are sometimes more interested in my whiteboard sketches than seeing my face,” said Dean Heckler, President of PanaCast Whiteboard beta user Heckler Design. “When using PanaCast Vision, our whiteboard becomes an active meeting participant, creating another powerful communication tool for Heckler Design.”

“Once again, Altia Systems has shown the way for the modern visual collaboration camera” said Doug Pidduck, CEO of Intermedia Communication Solutions, EMEA Distributor for Altia Systems’ products. “From its launch, PanaCast 2 delivered industry-leading field-of-view combined with minimal lens distortion and it’s still the number one. However, it’s in the field of video analytics and image processing where Altia absolutely excels. With this new Whiteboard app, PanaCast 2 will also deliver big cost savings in huddle rooms and classrooms by avoiding the need for expensive electronic whiteboards.”

For more information regarding PanaCast Whiteboard please click here: https://www.intermedia-cs.co.uk/contact-us/

Or contact the Intermedia team via:

Email: info(at)intermedia-cs(dot)co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 1992 878312

Please follow us on:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/IntermediaCommunicationSolutions/

Twitter - https://www.linkedin.com/in/dougpidduck/

LinkedIn - https://twitter.com/dpwriter

About Intermedia Communication Solutions

Intermedia Communication Solutions is a specialist supplier of video equipment for the small videoconferencing room or Huddle Room, and the EMEA distributor for the award winning PanaCast camera system and accessories from Altia Systems of California.

About Altia Systems and PanaCast

Altia Systems, a Cupertino-based technology company, is the creator of PanaCast, the world’s first Panoramic-4K plug-and-play camera system that delivers a 180° wide field of view which replicates the natural human visual perspective.

Funded by Intel Capital and other leading investors, Altia Systems’ products and technology deliver real-time stitching of panoramic video from multi-camera systems, enabling a unique experience in immersive video collaboration.

In addition to PanaCast 2, Altia Systems is the developer of PanaCast 2s, the first software-defined 7.4 Megapixel 180° camera system, Intelligent Zoom and other industry-first products. PanaCast products have received prestigious awards such as CES Innovation Awards Honoree, Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation, GOOD DESIGN award and more.

Intermedia Communication Solutions Media Contacts:

Karen Froude

Marketing, PR and Operations Manager

The Prudent Marketer

E: karen(at)theprudentmarketer(dot)com

T: +44 (0)1256 242272

Steve Mills

Director of Marketing

Intermedia Communication Solutions

E: stevem(at)intermedia-cs(dot)co(dot)uk

T: +44 (0)1256 242272

Altia Systems Media Contact:

BAM Communications

Brenda Manea, 714-904-8592

Brenda(at)bamcommunications(dot)biz

PanaCast® and Altia Systems® are trademarks of Altia Systems®, Inc. All other trademarks trade names, brand names, company names and/or logos appearing in this news announcement are the property of their respective owners.