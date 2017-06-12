Balluff Leadership Team: (L to R) Theresa Studer, Steve Badinhaus, Dennis Lewis, Tony Cananaco, Jenny Arbino, Mark Pollard, Tom Rosenberg Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati is a great organization that offers Balluff an opportunity to get involved and give back to our local community.

On Friday, May 26, 2017, members of the Leadership Team at Balluff, Inc. rolled up their sleeves and joined forces with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati to assist with the construction of a home for a local family.

Seven members from the leadership team worked with other Habitat for Humanity volunteers to assist with the building of a home in Latonia Lakes by preparing the interior of the home for painting and assembling a backyard storage shed.

"Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati is a great organization that offers Balluff an opportunity to get involved and give back to our local community. We have been looking to partner with a non-profit organization that affords our employees the opportunity to volunteer as a team. The leadership team worked together on a build site just recently and it was an awesome experience… " says Jenny Arbino, Director of Human Resources for Balluff, Inc. "We have invited Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati to be onsite in June so employees can learn more about them as an organization and how they assist members of our community. Our employees will also be able to sign up to volunteer on a Kentucky Habitat home site, using paid volunteer hours. We look forward to expanding our support to our local Habitat for Humanity organization."

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati has been in operation since 1986 and has afforded over 500 families the opportunity to own their own homes. Homeowners have to meet strict guidelines, such as 500 hours of "sweat equity" and maximum income limits, before they can be approved for the zero-interest and zero-down payment mortgage to purchase these homes.

About Balluff Inc.:

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including: metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.

