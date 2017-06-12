SearchBlox + Amazon Elasticsearch Service By supporting Amazon Elasticsearch Service, SearchBlox provides customers the capability to replace Google Search Appliance on AWS Cloud with zero downtime, fully managed service

SearchBlox Software, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise search, sentiment analysis and text analytics solutions today announced that its software can natively use the Amazon Elasticsearch Service, the fully managed and scalable Elasticsearch service available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SearchBlox is the leading replacement solution for the now discontinued Google Search Appliance and Google Site Search products and has migrated more than 100 customers from Google Search Appliance (GSA) to the SearchBlox Enterprise Search platform. Using SearchBlox with Amazon Elasticsearch Service will appeal to customers looking for highly scalable, fully-managed cloud-based enterprise search solutions.

With its web based UI and over 75+ connectors to diverse data sources such filesystems, websites and databases, SearchBlox can crawl and index content in over 40 document formats including PDFs, HTML and Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint. The ready-to-use Search UIs available in SearchBlox allow users to search the indexed documents with advanced functionality like faceted search and secure search.

Keys Benefits:



Integrated web crawler, file system crawler and connectors for over 75+ datasources

Index over 40 document formats including PDF, Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Excel

Ready-to-use, fully customizable search front-ends including faceted search

Integrate with LDAP for secured enterprise search

Web-based Admin console to manage collections(indexes), stopwords and synonyms

Ability to scale index storage without any downtime

High availability using multiple search servers and data replicated across two AWS availability zones

Index data from AWS services like Amazon S3, Amazon Elastic File System and Amazon RDS

Setup and configure enterprise search applications on the AWS cloud in minutes

“SearchBlox was an early adopter of Elasticsearch and continues to leverage new features of Elasticsearch to offer our customers a robust and highly scalable enterprise search solution.” said Timo Selvaraj, Co-Founder and VP of Product Management at SearchBlox. “By supporting Amazon Elasticsearch Service, SearchBlox provides customers the capability to replace Google Search Appliance on AWS Cloud with zero downtime, fully managed service”.

SearchBlox for Amazon Elasticsearch Service is available on the AWS Marketplace on hourly and annual pricing.

About SearchBlox

SearchBlox is a leading provider of enterprise search, sentiment analysis and text analytics solutions based on Elasticsearch and Apache Lucene. More than 400 customers in 30 countries now use SearchBlox to power their websites, intranets and custom search applications. Founded in 2003, SearchBlox was created to provide customers with simple, affordable solutions for their data management needs including web-based administration and integrated data connectors to index enterprise and web content.

In 2015 and 2016, SearchBlox won recognition from KMWorld as a trendsetting product, and we are proud to stand out in the marketplace for enterprise search and text analytics. SearchBlox Software, Inc., is privately held and is based in Richmond, Virginia, USA. For more information, visit http://www.searchblox.com.