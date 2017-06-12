Upstate New York Facility May Be the Next Reshoring Success Story

Last year—for the first time in decades—more manufacturing jobs returned to the U.S. than left. A facility for sale in upstate New York may continue this trend. PPL Group and Meadoworks are offering an unusual chance to purchase a complete, turnkey, Fortune 500 state-of-the-art medical device plastics molding facility.

Using their combined expertise, the two companies structured a special offering, presenting the entire plant as a turnkey operation. “We listen carefully to our customers to develop creative solutions during times of transition,” says David A. Muslin, Founder and CEO of PPL Group. Adds Brian Walsh, Managing Director of Meadoworks, “Here is a golden opportunity for U.S. companies looking to reshore or reduce shipping costs to the East Coast, Canadian companies seeking lower taxes and electricity costs, and any high-quality plastics business that wants proximity to the New York area with lower overhead.”

This 45,000 square foot plant is located in business-friendly upstate New York, approximately one hour south of Toronto. It is situated in a hydropower district, drawing power from Niagara Falls at a significantly discounted rate.

The previous owner invested more than $28 million in machinery, clean rooms and infrastructure. The facility includes 23,700 square foot HEPA filtered molding and 1,100 square foot HEPA filtered assembly areas with air locks, 41 molding machines from 110-450 tons, cranes up to three tons and much more.

PPL Group LLC is a private equity firm that uses its capital to finance, invest in, purchase or auction assets for commercial and industrial companies.

Meadoworks is the premier asset management firm serving the plastics industry.

The company excels at buying and selling used plastics-making machinery and equipment, and helps clients buy or sell manufacturing machinery, liquidate an entire plant or sell their business.