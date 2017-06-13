THE Timeshare Marketplace By avoiding desperate sellers and distressed properties, we have created a vibrant marketplace where our clients are verifiably able to sell for prices 30-to-50 percent higher than our closest competitors.

Bay Tree Solutions, a company connecting timeshare owners and buyers, recently introduced features to its web site unmatched by other online timeshare sites. Bay Tree is an eleven-year-old company that deals only with higher quality resorts. “By avoiding desperate sellers and distressed properties, we have created a vibrant marketplace where our clients are verifiably able to sell for prices 30-to-50 percent higher than our closest competitors,” says Bay Tree Chief Marketing Officer Doug Milbrath.



Consumers can automatically compute a property’s monthly payment.

Vacationers are more likely to purchase because of the satisfaction guarantee, by which sellers are guaranteed they will be refunded 100 percent of their marketing fee if they can sell their timeshare faster.

BuyerProtection+ means if someone buys a timeshare advertised on baytreesolutions.com and are not happy with it for any reason, Bay Tree will help them sell the timeshare completely free of charge!

Users can sort by monthly payments when shopping for a timeshare resort unit.

Buyers can apply online for a timeshare loan from our preferred provider.

The site provides extensive information about the industry to educate the consumer about the benefits of the product.

BayTreeSolutions.com provides a sizeable quantity of positive and educational information about the industry.

“This is definitely a first for a timeshare website! We anticipate that consumers will be spending more time on the site as they perform their research, which provides additional value to each listed resort property,” says Bay Tree Solutions Chief Marketing Officer Doug Milbrath. “Increasing the visitor’s time spent reviewing a property and the click-through rate will increase the search engine ratings of a resort dramatically. I’d like to take this opportunity to initiate and build relationships with resort operators who wish to take advantage of this while providing their owners with a proven and ethical resale source.”

“I hope resort operators will feel free to contact us at info(at)baytreesolutions.com, 800-647-4130 or 404-478-7863,” he adds. “We are eager to partner with resorts and feel they benefit by having a reliable, honest and positive resale partner. Resorts benefit because we have a demonstrated ability to obtain a higher, fairer price, plus they gain a new, annual fee-paying owner.

Milbrath adds that as Bay Tree has grown over the last eleven years, they have a proven success rate by only handling resales at better resort properties and avoiding any legacy properties that are clearly poorly maintained. “We are committed to upholding the reputation and positive aspects of the vacation ownership concept. That’s a major part of our business philosophy. We believe in the product and strive to express that dedication to our customers. I believe that offering BuyerProtection+ (the company’s one-of-a-kind satisfaction guarantee) goes a long way to expressing our faith and the investment of our resources in the industry.”

ABOUT BAY TREE SOLUTIONS

Bay Tree Solutions is an advertising and marketing company that specializes in assisting timeshare owners within specific resort communities in selling their timeshares. For more information, resort professionals may call 1-800-647-4130 and dial "102," existing owners interested in selling should dial extension "200."

*(Scott is a registered resort professional with the American Resort Development Association, in Washington, DC)