2017 is off to a destructive start for severe weather with more than 5,000 incidents already being reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). That’s more than double the average number of incidents for the last 10 years. To keep people safer and better informed during these incidents, In-telligent has developed a new severe weather feature for their app. Now through the power of the In-telligent platform, its subscribers will get targeted alerts whenever they are in the direct path of severe weather, providing them advanced warning when timing is critical.

In-telligent takes direct feeds from NOAA and other weather services, automatically interprets the severity and likelihood of an event and delivers targeted alerts immediately to subscribers within or entering the impacted area. The app notifies users of flash floods, high winds, hurricanes, tornadoes and even ground reaching lightning strikes. Alerting people to imminent dangers in real-time is critically important to ensuring that they are as safe as possible.

“We want people to be safe. The best way to do that is through heightened targeted communication,” said Allan Sutherland, Founder and CEO of In-telligent. “Severe weather can change in the blink of an eye and even with sirens, television banners and radio alerts, there is still an immense need for a mobile, location-specific targeted severe weather warning system. The In-telligent app reaches people where they are most connected – through their mobile devices – with relevant alerts.”

In-telligent provides this truly unique service compared to the other emergency notification applications by first automatically translating messages into the user’s language irregardless of the language used in creating the message, ensuring critical information is delivered in a way each individual user can comprehend. Additionally, In-telligent has the unique ability to override the silent settings on a user’s mobile device and send audible push notifications for critical life-safety alerts. Of course, notifications and messages will be delivered when cell towers are down via Wi-Fi networks, because in the event of severe weather, cell towers disruption is virtually certain. Finally, through its patented geofencing technology, severe weather alerts are delivered to user that enters the danger zone at any point during the duration of the weather event. This increases the odds of alerting the impacted people of danger. No other emergency notification app delivers all these benefits.

“In-telligent is easy to install and setup. Users need only download the free app from either the Play or App Store, launch the app and create a user account. By incorporating this new severe weather feature, adding In-telligent to their mobile device simply makes sense for everyone,” said Sutherland. “Our new severe weather alerting feature is an illustration of how we continue to improve the benefits of In-telligent and hope that it will give our users a greater peace of mind during stressful weather related instances.”

About In-telligent

In-telligent gives peace of mind to users by enabling them to be better informed, have greater awareness, and become more deeply engaged in their communities. In-telligent is compatible with both Android and iOS powered devices. With unprecedented functionality and remarkable ease of use, In-telligent builds awareness in a way that strengthens trust and heightens safety. In the case of an emergency, In-telligent ensures that a community will be alerted immediately - because people’s safety is vitally important. Visit http://www.in-telligent.com to find out how to build or become a part of an In-telligent community.