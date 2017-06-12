General Motors bestows a Premium product designation on select CRM solutions that provide deep database integrations so dealers can do business as efficiently as possible all in one place...

Dominion Dealer Solutions’ leading customer relationship management (CRM) and lead management systems, Autobase and Web ControlTM, are now both Premium CRM products for General Motors.

Dominion has been a part of GM’s Dealer Technology Assistance Program (DTAP) since its inception. Through DTAP, GM makes quality General Motors data available in their dealers’ own CRM systems to improve sales, customer experience, and customer satisfaction. By participating in the GM DTAP Premium CRM Category, Dominion has agreed to complete integration to all available GM DTAP Data service integrations by end of 4th Quarter 2017. This positions our GM dealers to improve the overall sales experience with quick access to GM data in Dominion’s Autobase or Web Control systems.

"General Motors bestows a Premium product designation on select CRM solutions that provide deep database integrations so dealers can do business as efficiently as possible all in one place,” noted Ryan Kelly, director of OEM partnerships for Dominion Dealer Solutions. "Dominion is proud that both Web Control and Autobase are recognized as Premium CRM products and have been approved for the iMR Turnkey Vendor Program.”

GM dealers that utilize either Dominion Autobase or Web Control can now access GM tools from within the client record. These same tools were previously only accessible from various GM websites and other GM internal systems. Key integration points have been enhanced and now include:



DCDE Customer Search

VPS – Incentives Offer Management (IOM)

VPS – GM Credit Card

These integrations are now available to both Dominion Autobase and Web Control customers at no additional charge. Over the next several months, Dominion will also be adding the following enhancements for the GM dealers:



Vehicle Locate Service (VLS)

Vehicle Invoice Service (VIS)

For more information on Dominion Autobase and/or Web Control for your GM dealership, please call 877-421-1040.

###

About Dominion Dealer Solutions

Dominion Dealer Solutions improves dealers' lives by developing advanced technologies including: reputation and social media management, responsive websites, digital advertising, SEO, SEM, multi-channel marketing, and custom market reports. Coupled with award-winning lead management, inventory merchandising, equity mining, customer relationship (CRM) and dealer management (DMS) solutions, Dominion redefines automotive retail by delivering first-class customer experiences for today's automotive dealerships. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, Pinterest or YouTube, or follow us on Twitter.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises is a leading online marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple targeted business verticals. Our widely recognized B2C web and mobile portals, including ForRent.com, Homes.com, and CycleTrader.com, generate nearly 30 million unique visits monthly. Our B2B cloud SaaS solutions directly support clients in establishing their online and mobile brands, generating leads, and managing customer relationships. Dominion Enterprises has more than 40 businesses and 3,000 employees in our Norfolk, Va. home office, across the U.S., and internationally.

Media Contact:

Dominion Dealer Solutions

Peyton Hoffman

Director of Public Relations and Event Management

757.351.7271

Peyton.hoffman(at)drivedominion(dot)com