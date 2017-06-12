All Pro Trailer Superstore, one of the country’s best trailer retailers, is proud to announce that it now carries a fiber optic splicing trailer from ATC Trailers. The trailer is priced at $22,999.00, and it features a dual axle, rear door, side door, insulated walls, air conditioning, and much more. Those in the market for a new trailer can find it in the showroom at All-Pro Trailer Superstore right now.

ATC’s fiber optic splicing trailers have a 8” main frame made out of aluminum that is designed to handle the most extreme elements. They are designed to be durable and strong even after years of use. Their dual layered cable access door is weather tight, ensuring moisture doesn’t get in and internal temperature is maintained. ATC’s fiber optic splicing trailers also feature the brightest lighting in the industry.

All Pro Trailer Superstore offers flexible financing options and accepts trade-ins, so customers are encouraged to come down to the showroom today and check out this impressive trailer.

All Pro is our name, Trailer Superstore is who we are! One location to serve you locally or nationwide. We service PA, MD, VA, NJ, NY, and New England with all of their trailer and towing needs on a daily basis; however, All Pro trailers can be found at homes and businesses throughout the Continental US, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. We inspect, repair, finance, customize and deliver trailers. View our Customer Testimonials here to find out more about why so many choose us when they are in need of a new or used trailer!

