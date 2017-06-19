Hitachi Cable America Inc., (HCA), a U.S. manufacturer of copper and fiber optic communication cables, is now manufacturing Category 5e cables that carry both a Riser (CMR) rating and a low smoke, zero halogen rating referred to as LSHF (Low Smoke Halogen Free). The LSHF rating was granted by UL after successful testing to IEC 610342 (low smoke) and UL 2885 (halogen free). The new listing will allow the cables to be installed in any riser environment as defined by the U.S. National Electrical Code while also providing the halogen-free characteristics that many owners desire in their cable infrastructure. The cables will be manufactured at the Hitachi facility in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA.

The Manchester facility belongs to the Performance Cable Systems & Materials Division of Hitachi Cable America Inc. Located in Manchester, New Hampshire, the facility manufactures a complete line of high-performance copper and fiber optic cables for the communication industry. Over 4,000 different cable products are manufactured at this facility. Products include category copper communication cables, indoor, indoor/outdoor and outside plant fiber optic cables, industrial Ethernet cables, as well as round and flat electronic cables.

To learn more about Hitachi Cable America, Inc. and the Performance Cables Systems & Materials Division, please visit our website at http://www.hca.hitachi-cable.com. Hitachi Cable America, Inc. is a unit of Hitachi Metals, Ltd. which is held by Hitachi, Ltd., Japan.

Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) totaled 10,034.3 billion yen ($88.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 335,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare.

