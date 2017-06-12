Cognidox Adds Plug-in Support for JIRA Software

JIRA Software is an issue & project tracking tool for Agile software development teams that is developed by Atlassian Inc. For simplicity of deployment, the plug-in integrates our CDOX product with JIRA Software Cloud, where Atlassian host and setup the JIRA Software site in the cloud for their customers. CDOX is cloud-based document management software used by high-tech companies to track product documentation and comply with the document control requirements of quality assurance standards such as ISO 9001 and ISO 27001.

Specifically, the integration was created using the Atlassian Connect framework which is used to build web application add-ons for Atlassian applications like JIRA and Confluence.

Key features supported in plug-in:

Simple setup from Atlassian Marketplace

Enable / disable operation from either tool

Easily link affected or related document part numbers to a JIRA issue

Configurable user right to "set documents on JIRA issue" for read/write permission

Query documents with open JIRA issues from Advanced Search

Produce document report spreadsheets containing JIRA issue counts and links to issues

Access to the plug-in is free for CDOX customers. Contact support(at)cognidox(dot)com to have it enabled for your private CDOX cloud.