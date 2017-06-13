Real Food Blends Co-Founders, Julie & Tony Bombacino with their line of 100% real food meals for people with feeding tubes. "We’re so pleased and excited to be collaborating with Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services to truly scale our reach and make our meals available and accessible from coast-to-coast like never before." Tony Bombacino, Co-Founder, Real Food Blends

Real Food Blends, makers of 100% real food meals for people with feeding tubes, and the company that started a real food revolution in the medical community, today announced that their meals will now be available through Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services, the nation’s largest Home Infusion and Nutrition Company.

“Adding Coram to our list of DME and Home Infusion providers will help many more people with feeding tubes easily access the benefits of 100% real food and nutritional variety. I believe this also solidifies the legitimacy of blenderized diets for many enteral patients and dietitians alike,” said Julie Bombacino, Co-Founder & CEO, Real Food Blends. She went on to say, “While insurance coverage will still vary by each person’s plan and state of residence, availability through Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services may significantly increase the number of people able to receive coverage for our meals.”

With this new distribution collaboration, the real food movement that started in the Bombacino's kitchen as a necessity for their own tube-fed son, will ensure real food meals and nutritional variety are more readily available for people with feeding tubes across the country and also enable Real Food Blends meals to be more easily accessible to consumers with original and managed Medicare, state and managed Medicaid, as well as national and regional private insurances.

“Being able to help other families like ours and other tube-fed people of all ages and walks of life like our son AJ learn about and gain access to real food is one of the most rewarding parts of this journey”, said Tony Bombacino, Co-Founder & CMO, Real Food Blends. “We’re so pleased and excited to be collaborating with Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services to truly scale our reach and make our meals available and accessible from coast-to-coast like never before.”

Real Food Blends provides a solution for people with feeding tubes to have access to a real food alternative to the traditional formulas they have had to depend on that are often high in corn syrup and synthetic ingredients. A recent study by The Mayo Clinic found that 80 percent of tube-fed people are interested in following a blended real food diet and a survey by The Oley Foundation found that nearly 90 percent of pediatric patients and 65 percent of adult patients are in fact already relying on real food for at least part of their nutrition needs.

"As more and more people depend on feeding tubes for what is often life-saving nutrition during all phases of their lives, we are pleased to add Real Food Blends to our home enteral formula portfolio and are looking forward to working with them to expand the blenderized formula options for the tube feeding community nationwide”, said Cynthia Reddick, RD, CNSC, National Tube Feeding Manager at Coram/CVS Specialty Infusion Services.

ABOUT REAL FOOD BLENDS

Real Food Blends makes 100% real food meals for people with feeding tubes. Born from Julie & Tony Bombacino’s love for their own tube-fed son and a belief that we all deserve real food and nutritional variety, the meals are free of corn syrup and preservatives, are shelf-stable and covered by many insurance plans. With well over 1 million meals sold, they are available nationwide through DMEs, medical supply and home infusion companies or direct via RealFoodBlends.com and Amazon.com.

ABOUT CORAM CVS SPECIALTY INFUSION SERVICES

Coram provides high-quality infusion and tube feeding care to patients where they live, work or travel.

Leading from the Heart

Our commitment to our patients is from the heart. Local Coram teams work with patients to offer the highest level of care, education and support – and do so with compassion. Coram combines a broad range of home care options to help patients move forward with treatment and live life to its fullest.

The Coram Advantage

With more than 35 years of experience providing home infusion care for complex patients, Coram offers comprehensive services and an experienced staff of more than 1,100 clinicians. Focusing on service and dedication to patients, Coram has achieved a 96 percent patient satisfaction rating for seven years.*

To learn more about Coram CVS Specialty Infusion Services go to:

http://www.coramhc.com