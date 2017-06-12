Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following California projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the California projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Cupertino, CA – The Hamptons - Plans call for the demolition of 342 apartments and the construction of a new 942-unit apartment complex. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2017, $200,000,000. Project ID: 1392871

Los Angeles, CA – California State University – Plans call for the new construction of a 440,000 SF student housing development to include 1,500 beds for freshmen and sophomore students, as well as an associated dining facility. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018, $150,000,000 Project ID: 1393190

San Fernando, CA – CVS – Plans call for a new CVS pharmacy. 14,000 square feet. Construction start: July, 2017. $1,000,000 Project ID: 1393044

San Francisco, CA – CitizenM Hotel - Plans call for the new construction of an 11 story, 192 room hotel with 8,390 square feet of retail across the first floor and mezzanine levels. Construction start: Q2, Q3, 2018. $40,000,000 Project ID: 1393132

Los Angeles, CA – Figueroa Street Housing – Plans call for building a new 57-unit affordable housing complex. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018 $10,000,000. Project ID: 1392749

Folsom, CA – Fire Station 39 – Plans call for building a new fire station totaling 9,933 square feet. Construction start: Q3, 2017. $3,500,000. Project ID: 1392799

