Zift Solutions Relocates NC Headquarters in Cary

Zift Solutions, the leading provider of Channel as a Service (CHaaS), today announced that it has relocated its North Carolina-based headquarters to Weston Corporate Park in Cary, NC. The move centralizes Zift’s growing workforce and promotes the company’s flourishing corporate culture.

“Bringing our NC-based team together under one roof will undoubtedly enhance productivity, collaboration and innovation – and provide an even greater place to work for our employees,” said Ken Romley, CEO of Zift Solutions.

Zift officially moves into its new office space at 6501 Weston Parkway in Cary today. With a little over 30,000 square feet located in one of the region’s premier mixed-use business parks, the new space has been up-fitted with collaborative work spaces, treadmill desks, numerous conference rooms and a large, fully-stocked break room.

The new headquarters will house nearly 100 Zift team members to start and has the capacity for more than 150 employees as Zift continues to grow. Equidistant to downtown Raleigh and Research Triangle Park, the offices are centrally located for commuters coming from Raleigh, Durham and the surrounding areas and only 10 minutes from RDU International airport. Park West Village and The Arboretum at Weston provide premier shopping, restaurants, outdoor cafes, day spas and fitness centers in close proximity.

“Delivering an amenity-rich environment that fosters a positive balance between work, play and family is central to our corporate culture and overall success,” said Romley.

Learn more about Zift’s steady growth and the company’s corporate culture at http://www.ziftsolutions.com.

About Zift Solutions

Nearly 70% of channel leaders rely on Zift Solutions to build and grow more profitable channel partner programs. Zift Channel as a Service automates channel marketing, sales and operations processes – and integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to provide faster ROI and deliver better results. To learn more, visit http://www.ziftsolutions.com, join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift.