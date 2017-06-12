I.D. Walker, Chief Executive Officer We’re proud to welcome I.D. Walker into the role of CEO. He has more than proven his value to FC Construction Services the last eight years.

FC Construction Services (FC-CS) of Dallas, Texas has announced the promotion of I. D. Walker to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walker is replacing co-founder Mark Hinton who will remain active in the role of Director.

“We’re proud to welcome I.D. Walker into the role of CEO. He has more than proven his value to FC Construction Services the last eight years. I’m confident his commitment to quality performance will help us continue to thrive within the construction industry,” noted Mark Hinton.

Mr. Walker has been with FC Construction Services for eight years previously serving as Chief Administrative Officer, managing roles which included product development, sales and finance.

FC Construction Services is a first-to-market provider of construction site access control coupled with detailed real-time project labor analytics. FC Construction Services currently provides services on over 300 private and public commercial construction projects throughout the U.S and including clients such as Turner Construction, Lendlease, Suffolk Construction and L&M Development Company.

About FC Construction Services

FC Construction Services leads the construction industry by combining products and services with innovative technologies that help minimize risk, increase productivity, improve reporting, and reduce cost. FC Construction Services Four-Step program ensures a safer, more secure, more productive, and ultimately more profitable project.

###