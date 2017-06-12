The Haivision Media Gateway on Alibaba Cloud helps broadcasters and enterprises easily and securely transport the highest quality video over the internet and corporate networks for live backhaul and distribution.

Haivision, a market leader in enterprise video and streaming solutions, announces that the Haivision Media Gateway is now available on the Alibaba Cloud, bringing low latency, cloud-based video transport and distribution solutions to customers in the Chinese and APAC markets.

The first of many Haivision solutions to be available on the Alibaba Cloud, the Haivision Media Gateway helps broadcasters and enterprises easily and securely transport the highest quality video over the internet and corporate networks for live backhaul and distribution. An important component in Haivision’s suite of end-to-end video streaming solutions, the Haivision Media Gateway enables organizations to take video streams from one network environment and send them into any other network, including LANs, MPLS, satellite IP, and the public internet.

The Haivision Media Gateway is powered by Haivision’s SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) technology which optimizes live video transport across unpredictable networks by assuring quality-of-service when faced with packet loss, jitter, latency, and fluctuating bandwidth. The Haivision Media Gateway with SRT utilizes the internet as a means to bridge facilities for live video transport, offering significant operational flexibility and cost savings over satellite or custom network infrastructures.

“Over the past year, Haivision’s presence in APAC has grown significantly with the opening of our new Chinese office based in Shanghai, increasing demand for enterprise video and streaming solutions, and new customers,” said Mirko Wicha, president and chief executive officer at Haivision. “By leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s powerful cloud computing technology and extensive business coverage, we expect to further grow our business in APAC and other markets, and give our customers efficient, flexible and scalable video workflows.”

