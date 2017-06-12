We are convinced that if people could carry heavier things on their bikes, they would leave their cars at home and run their errands on their bikes instead. We all just need the right solution.

TReGo, now in its final week stretch on Kickstarter, is an official bonafide crowdfunding success story having raised over $100,000. The trolley transforming upgrade for bikes makes cargo carrying a cinch and is the ultimate solution for all looking to transport heavy loads across town.

TReGo is a trolley, made to carry heavy things across towns and cities. It is also the world’s first trolley that transforms any bike into a practical cargo bike in seconds, making transporting goods and objects even faster.

"We are all avid cyclists and it is our mission to get more people back onto their bikes. Especially on short distances, the bike needs to be a viable option to the car, but most of the times, it is not. The reason why your bike is not an alternative, is because its practically impossible to carry anything of size with you,” says founder Ofir Yadan. “We are convinced that if people could carry heavier things on their bikes, they would leave their cars at home and run their errands on their bikes instead. We all just need the right solution.”

TReGo’s transformation is magical. Thanks to a patented FAST-connector, no tools are needed, no permanent modifications are done to a bike, and hands never get dirty. One quick snap, and an everyday bicycle becomes a fun and useful three wheeled ride capable of carrying up to 50lbs in weight.

The tilting wheels add a dynamic and agile feel to the ride, allowing riders to lean into turns with maximum stability and speed. Thanks to three wheels, riding a bike has never been safer, especially when carrying a large load or a child. TReGo is also equipped with two hydraulic brakes for the highest performance and will be certified in EU & USA abiding to all safety standards and regulations.

TReGo is a true door-to-door solution tailor made for urban living. Riders can easily transport heavy loads or bring home groceries on their way home to work. The ability to use it as a standalone trolley means it can go where a bike can’t and an optional TReGO towing car kit means the carry capabilities are almost endless.

“City life needs to change; there's too much traffic and pollution. You have heard it all before- we need to live a more sustainable life and bikes are the solution. They're clean, you can avoid traffic and its healthier than sitting in a car,” adds Yadan. “Everybody already has a bike but is not using as much as they could, because of the transportation limitations. TReGo upgrades your bike and transforms it like never before, turning it into a fun-riding, load carrying cargo bike in no time. Fun meets functionality.”

TReGo is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2qY4Krm

TReGo is a multifunctional trolley made to carry heavy things anywhere you go. Just place your cargo on the loading surface and pull it behind you. But what makes it unique, is that it is the first trolley that connects and disconnects to the front of your bike in seconds. Simply replace the front wheel with our connector and you are ready to go. TReGo is unlike anything you have ever seen.

For more information on TReGo please visit trego-trolley.com