Riding the range in Colorado high country is just part of Antlers at Vail hotel’s new Horsin’ Around summer stay-and-play package for families, June 15–Aug. 15, 2017 (photo courtesy of Vail Stables). Vail Valley’s popular Antlers at Vail hotel boasts family-friendly cred that includes being named a “best ski hotel for families.”

An emphasis on travel that offers “more personalized, transformative experiences, intended to inspire even the youngest adventurer and his or her parents” is a top 2017 family travel trend according to international family travel website essentialkids.com. In keeping with the trend, a new summer vacation package from Antlers at Vail hotel in Vail, Colo., promises to test family mettle with active adventure in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

Families will experience Colorado mountain fun from the back of a horse – and on an alpine coaster and zipline – all while capturing the memories on a free loaner GoPro camera. Available June 15 – Aug. 15, 2017, the Horsin’ Around family adventure offers three nights' comfortable lodging and two memorable days’ activities starting from $1,460 for a family of four.

Vail Valley’s popular Antlers at Vail hotel already boasts family-friendly cred that includes being named a “best ski hotel for families” and receiving a kidtripster.com shout-out praising the value of its spacious suites with full kitchens, dining areas and living rooms. With the new Horsin’ Around summer vacation package, the whole family can saddle up to blaze a trail up to 9,400 feet, through wildflower meadows and aspen groves, galloping along paths lined with monkshood. Expect a true Western experience, complete with wildlife – the area is frequented by elk, deer, groundhogs and a variety of songbirds.

In addition, the package offers a full day of fun at Vail Mountain Resort’s Epic Discovery playground – with its Forest Flyer alpine coaster, 1,200-foot-long zipline, summer tubing, adventure obstacle courses for all ages and skill levels, bungee trampoline and climbing wall – all accessed from an included gondola ride providing panoramic views of the stunning surrounding valley. And the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola to access Epic Discovery is just steps from Antlers at Vail’s front door.

The Horsin’ Around family vacation deal includes three nights for two adults and two children in a comfy Antlers at Vail suite featuring a private master bedroom plus an alcove with bunkbed for two – not to mention a flat-screen TV with DVD player and free movie rentals, gas-fired barbecue grill on a private mountain-view balcony and year-round heated pool and hot tubs – along with a two-hour guided backcountry horseback ride for four with Vail Stables, which is just 5 minutes from Antlers, and four single-day, unlimited-access Ultimate Adventure Passes to Vail Mountain Resort’s Epic Discovery. Families can capture all the action on a loaner GoPro, just one of Antlers’ big list of uncommon and exceptional complimentary amenities that also includes cruiser bicycles for around-town jaunts.

Pricing starts from $1,460 for a family of four depending on dates selected (taxes not included; as always, Antlers charges no resort fees). Activities are appropriate for ages 8 and up (slightly different Epic Discovery activities for ages 5-8). Separate pricing is available for different-size groups or suites and/or younger children.

Antlers at Vail hotel offers a relaxed Vail lodging experience in a fabulous mountain setting and has achieved Vail’s Platinum lodging rating, the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and GreenLeader status and received the 2016 Community Impact Award from the Vail Valley Partnership. With condominiums ranging from studio suites up to four-bedroom penthouses, the Antlers has an A+ location on the banks of Gore Creek, just steps from restaurants, galleries, shops, free Vail town shuttle and the Lionshead Gondola. For more information and reservations visit http://www.antlersvail.com.

