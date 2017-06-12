Online dating is increasingly popular: 40% of women and 22.4% of men use online dating as their primary way to meet members of the opposite sex.

When it comes to love, many people may be looking in all the wrong places, according to a survey released today.

The survey, published by Gotham Club, a leading sex and dating advice website, polled over 1,400 men and women to find where people are going to find love in 2017, and what they look for in a partner once they get there.

The results were somewhat shocking. Of particular interest:

-19.3% of men go to bars and clubs to look for a romantic partner, while less than 10% of women (9.8%) do. This suggests men would be wise to look elsewhere for a potential partner.

-Online dating is increasingly popular: 40% of women and 22.4% of men use online dating as their primary way to meet members of the opposite sex. This suggests women prefer the extra layer of "protection" removed from personal contact that online dating might afford, while men prefer going “out and about” to find a romantic partner.

-While more men (24.3%) than women (6.2%) value looks in a potential partner, both men (41.5%) and women (73.7%) rated personality/chemistry as the most important factor to consider when choosing a potential partner.

-In an ideal world, both men (18.7%) and women (23.7%) would like to meet a partner at an event like a street fair or community gathering. But only about 8% of each are actually going to these events to meet partners.

-The data suggest that “hidden gems” for women looking for men include the store (where 7.2% of men go to meet women) or by taking interesting classes (where 6.46% of men go to meet women). Similarly, men would be better served looking for female partners in a cafe (where 7% of women go looking for love) or at work (where 9.4% of women go).

