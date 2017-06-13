Loffler Companies, the largest privately owned business technology and managed services provider in the Upper Midwest, was presented an award by international partner NT-ware for the Highest Revenue of uniFLOW Sales in North America in 2016.

The Loffler Team earned the Top Award by leading the industry in their understanding of controlling print environments in regard to secure printing, statistical data analysis of print usage, advanced scanning workflows, and providing a platform for secure mobile printing. The award affirms Loffler’s position as a national technology leader in output management and workflow technologies.

Choosing Loffler for the installation of uniFLOW has the added benefits of saving time and cutting costs for businesses by eliminating abandoned and wasted printing. Documents are held in a secure queue and printed only when the user is at the machine.

“With so many clients around the country choosing Loffler for uniFLOW, businesses recognize that the Loffler professional services team has the knowledge to best analyze their needs, make the proper recommendation, and provide world class installation and ongoing support,” said Jeff King, Chief Technology Officer for Loffler. “We appreciate this award and most important, the trust and confidence of our clients.”

Supporting clients in the effective implementation of business solutions with its knowledgeable and dedicated team of IT and consulting and workflow specialists, Loffler Companies provides integrated office technology and services partnered with leading brands such as Canon, Konica Minolta, Xerox, HP, Lexmark, NEC, ShoreTel, EMC, and Microsoft. Its offerings include multifunctional copiers and printers, managed print services, IP phone and voice systems, IT Solutions and on-site management of copy centers and mail rooms.

About Loffler Companies:

Loffler’s 475 employees support clients in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin who are local, national, and international in scope. Visit http://www.loffler.com or call 952-925-6800 to discover how Loffler can provide the best office technology and service solutions for your business or organization.