New World Medical Announces Winners of 2017 Humanitarian Awards

New World Medical Inc. (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) recently announced the recipients of the 2017 Humanitarian Awards during the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery in Los Angeles, CA.

Building on the company’s mission to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovation to all of the humanity, the New World Medical Humanitarian Grant provides $50,000 in funding each year to non-profit or academic institutions providing ophthalmic care and training in developing health systems. The New World Medical Humanitarian Fellowship Award offers $10,000 in support annually to a glaucoma fellow dedicated to making global humanitarian work an integral part of their careers.

Sight for Souls is the recipient of this year’s Humanitarian Grant Award. Sight for Souls is a US-based charity dedicated to catalyzing blindness alleviation and building capacity through residency and subspecialty training of ophthalmologists in Ethiopia.

Jeanie D. Ling, MD is the recipient of the 2017 New World Medical Humanitarian Fellowship award. Dr. Ling is about to begin a glaucoma fellowship at the University of Texas-Houston Health Science Center.

“We are pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Humanitarian Grant and Humanitarian Fellowship awards,” said Bilal Khan, President, New World Medical. “Sight for Souls is an exciting partnership to develop and build sustainable programs to deliver quality eye care to patients in Ethiopia, and a well-deserving organization consistent with our mission of benefiting humanity. We are also very pleased to partner and support young ophthalmologists such as Dr. Jeanie Ling, and encourage other ophthalmologists early in their career to participate in medical missions to help those in need of improved eye care in underserved regions around the world.”

New World Medical is accepting applications for the 2018 Humanitarian Grant and Humanitarian Fellowship awards. For more information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit New World Medical’s website at http://www.newworldmedical.com/humanitarian.