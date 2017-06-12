We plan to continue to bring new products to market to expand the Motiva brand and drive long-term growth and value.

"Nicolas brings extensive business expertise and innovative marketing leadership to Establishment Labs," said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO and founder of Establishment Labs. "He is well recognized for building some of the most successful brands in global cosmetics. I am confident that Nicolas’ insight and industry knowledge will help us elevate the Motiva brand, increase both plastic surgeon and consumer specific requests for Motiva products, and drive revenue growth over the long term. We are delighted to welcome his inspiration and leadership to our team."

Maurer’s career includes several entrepreneurial start-up ventures as well as 17 years with German cosmetics corporation Beiersdorf AG, which owns globally recognized brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, LaPrairie, Elastoplast and Aquaphor, where he managed multiple product launches and led the development of strategies across a number of marketing channels.

As Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Beiersdorf AG, Maurer was responsible for growing the skincare product portfolio worldwide. Prior, he managed Beiersdorf’s U.S. brand portfolio. His award-winning campaigns led to numerous recognitions from Walmart, CVS, Target and Rite Aid as well as professional organizations such as the American Association of Dermatology and the Skin Cancer Foundation. Maurer also served internationally in various capacities at Beiersdorf in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, East Africa and Asia.

“I look forward to contributing to the leadership team of Establishment Labs. The achievements of the company to date demonstrate its innovative and entrepreneurial culture. We plan to continue to bring new products to market to expand the Motiva brand and drive long-term growth and value,” said Maurer. “There is an immense opportunity to provide plastic surgeons with truly innovative technologies, products and techniques to address patient concerns around the aesthetic look and feel of their procedure. These practices will have the potential to transform the cosmetic industry.”

Maurer holds a Master’s Degree in Marketing and Controlling from IPAG in Paris and graduated from Lycee Phillibert Dessaignes in Blois, France with a Baccalaureate C (A-Level) in Mathematics and Physics.

About Establishment Labs:

Establishment Labs is a global, privately held, medical technology company with a strong emphasis on innovation that designs, develops, manufactures and markets an innovative product portfolio. Its CE-marked Motiva Implants® line of silicone breast implants (http://www.motivaimplants.com) utilizes ultra-high purity medical-grade silicone and is subject to the strictest quality assurance testing throughout the manufacturing process. Motiva Implants® are sold in more than 60 countries worldwide. Puregraft®'s FDA cleared and CE-Marked technology provides plastic surgeons with purified fat for reinjection on the sterile field and is used in hospitals and clinics around the world. Divina® is a proprietary 3D imaging technology for full integration in consultation and surgical planning of unique solutions for breast aesthetics and reconstruction. All manufacturing facilities are fully compliant with both FDA and ISO applicable standards.