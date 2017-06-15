Brenda Lennox of Washington takes gavel as AWWA president

Brenda Lennox of Touchet, Wash. began her one-year term as president of the American Water Works Association, the world’s largest association of water professionals, in a gavel passing ceremony at the conclusion of AWWA’s Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE17) in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

ACE17 drew over 11,200 water professionals to Philadelphia June 11-14 to participate in 430 technical sessions and explore solutions from more than 500 technology providers.

During her term as president, Lennox will focus her attention on embracing diversity, attracting and training veterans and inspiring and recruiting young professionals on behalf of AWWA and the water profession.

“We know from our own experience that if we introduce people to our work, they can find the same lifelong passion for water that we enjoy,” Lennox said.

An AWWA member for over 20 years, Lennox is currently the strategic relations manager at RH2 Engineering, Inc. She was previously the long-standing manager of customer and support services for the Tualatin Valley Water District in Oregon.

“At the heart of our work is our customers,” Lennox said. “They are the reason we show up and stay late. They are the reasons we strive to provide quality water 24/7, no matter what the challenge.”

Lennox accepted the gavel from Immediate Past President Jeanne Bennett-Bailey of Fairfax, Va.

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world’s most important resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.