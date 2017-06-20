LRS Federal has supported the Corps of Engineers for more than a decade and the Corps continues to be one of our largest customers.

The US Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District awarded an Architect/Engineer Single Award Task Order Contract (SATOC) to LRS Federal, a Maryland-based engineering and construction company. This 5-year, $10M Construction Phase Services contract includes a broad range of construction support activities including (but not limited to) assistance to field offices, assistance to Fort Worth District engineering, construction Quality Assurance inspection and reporting, review of contract documents and shop drawings, review of schedules and Quality Control plans, and technical assistance. This contract will support the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division (SWD) and their federal government customers within the SWD’s Civil and Military works boundaries.

“LRS Federal has supported the Corps of Engineers for more than a decade and the Corps continues to be one of our largest customers. We are particularly pleased to begin working with a new District and look forward to showing the Fort Worth District how our team will deliver quality results for them and their customers,” said Shawn Holsinger, LRS Federal COO. “Our long-term working relationship on Corps of Engineers’ projects with our teaming partner, Stanley Consultants, provides a great foundation for a successful contract.”

LRS Federal, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), with headquarters outside Annapolis, Maryland supports federal projects nationwide with a focus on engineering, construction management, environmental services, “green” energy initiatives, and program/project management support.