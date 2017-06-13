Today, Phunware, an enterprise mobile software company whose mobile app lifecycle management platform helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users worldwide, announced John Kahan, General Manager of Customer Data and Analytics for Microsoft, as the latest addition to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kahan will serve as Phunware’s first Independent Director.

As Phunware continues to expand its data footprint, Kahan’s vast experience in data analytics will directly support the company’s growth and leadership in analyzing, harnessing and amplifying Phunware Data, the recently-launched subscription service that gives brands access to billions of actionable data points from hundreds of millions of mobile devices touching the Phunware platform each month.

“Mobile is no longer a simple channel play, but serves as a key connective tissue for today’s brands, with the power to both transform the customer experience and drive incredible insights across the business—and data is at the center,” said Alan S. Knitowski, co-founder and CEO of Phunware. “John brings an unmatched and indispensable wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board that will help us maintain our incredible momentum as one of the world’s leading mobile software companies. We are thrilled to have him on our extended team.”

Kahan has more than 30 years of experience driving strategic growth for both public and private companies by leveraging data and his extensive background in global communications. Before his role at Microsoft, Kahan was at IBM for 18 years, where he was Vice President, Integrated Marketing Communication and oversaw all advertising, database and online marketing for IBM’s Industry customers across the globe.

“Phunware is undoubtedly a market leader in the mobile space, namely because of its expertise and proven success helping some of today’s best-known brands leverage mobile data across their businesses,” said Kahan. “It has a terrific platform and network of mobile data insights, and a huge opportunity ahead of it. I’m honored to join the Phunware Board and excited to be a part of its continued success.”

Kahan’s election expands the Board to seven current members. In addition to serving on Phunware’s Board, Kahan has also previously served on several Boards, including the 33Across Board of Directors for six years, the Symphony Teleca Board of Directors and the Direct Marketing Association Board Members as a Microsoft representative. Additionally, Kahan served as Chairman of the Board for BPA Worldwide from 2001 to 2009.

About Phunware

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated suite of platform products, solutions and data that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware creates category-defining mobile experiences for the world’s most respected brands, with more than 700 million active users touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way the world interacts with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit http://www.phunware.com and follow us on Twitter @phunware.