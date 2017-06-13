Three Life-Saving ER Tips as “Trauma Season” Begins

2017 Emergency Care Women make or influence 94% of all healthcare decisions for themselves and others

The beginning of summer marks the start of “trauma season” as more time spent on outdoor activities by children and adults alike contributes to a spike in ER visits. The Women’s Choice Award®, the leading healthcare referral source for women, highlights vitally important considerations when choosing where to go for emergency care near home and while on the go this summer.

1. Know average “boarding” time.

While many hospitals promote average waiting room times, the time a patient spends waiting to be moved from the ER to an inpatient bed—known as “boarding”—can be critical. Studies from the American College of Emergency Physicians show that mortality increases along with the duration of ER boarding.

2. Understand door to diagnosis capabilities.

The time from a patient’s arrival in the ER to intervention depends on various factors, including communication systems and advanced medical equipment, that can make all the difference in patient outcomes and lives. Know a hospital’s emergency care timeliness in treating strokes, heart attacks and other conditions where time is of the essence.

3. Do your homework now.

Don’t wait for an emergency to happen to figure out where to go. If you have children, know which hospitals are best for pediatric emergencies, or if someone in your family has a pre-existing condition, check for specialists. And if you are traveling this summer, be sure to research the best hospitals for emergency care along with the best places to eat at your vacation destination.

To simplify finding a top ER whether at home or on the road, the Women’s Choice Award America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care provides a list of 320 hospitals nationwide that have been vetted for their abilities to provide timely, life-saving care. The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique in that it combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process of care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including:



Time to admission

Time from admission to room

Door to diagnosis

Criteria for selecting America’s best also includes the average time before outpatients with chest pain or a possible heart attack received an ECG, and the average time patients with broken bones had to wait before getting pain medication. Awarded hospitals represent those with emergency departments with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country.

The award is especially significant given that long waits and high crowding can negatively impact patient outcomes, including patients leaving without receiving medical treatment, longer overall length of hospital stay and an increase in mortality rates.

“Women make or influence 94% of all healthcare decisions for themselves and others,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “They want to be confident that they know which emergency departments in their communities will take care of their loved ones quickly and with the best possible care. Knowing the Women’s Choice Award has already placed their seal of excellence on a hospital is immediate validation that they have made the right decision, easing their concern during a very stressful time.”

The National Safety Council (NSC), the leading safety advocate preventing unintentional injuries and death, also recommends families educate themselves about the best ERs in their communities—and while traveling during the summer months—should an accident occur.

“Summer is one of the most dangerous seasons for preventable deaths and injuries. It’s been said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” says Debbie Hersman, NSC President and CEO. “Knowing where to go when the unexpected happens is an important way to keep your family safe.”

The following elite facilities are among America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care and carry the Women’s Choice Award seal, signifying extraordinary treatment for women and their families:

All 320 award-winning hospitals named as America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care can be found across the U.S. To find yours, visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/best-hospitals/emergency-care/.

