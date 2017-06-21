Genesis Technologies Earns Canon Top Dealer Award Again

Genesis Technologies

Genesis Technologies became a Canon copier and MFD dealer in 2013. Since then, Genesis sales and service of Canon have grown dramatically to a large base of managed print services (MPS) clients nationwide.

What the Canon Top Dealer Award Means

Canon's Executive VP & GM of the Business Imaging Solutions Group, Toyo Kuwamura, commented: "Please accept our congratulations and the 'Top Dealer Award' in recognition of your accomplishments for the 2106 sales year. This award is presented to all dealers who met or exceeded their baseline targets for last year. We sincerely thank you and all of the employees in your dealership."

He added: "Your continued success in 2017 is critical as we endeavor to increase our market share in all segments of the black and white and color markets. We look forward to working with your dealership."

Michael Kahn, CEO of Genesis Technologies, said, "We are proud to have earned the Top Dealer Award by Canon based on our work. Canon is one of the top brands of office equipment on the market and, though we represent several brands, is often a very good fit for our clients especially when they need production-grade MFDs and large format printers."

About Canon USA

Canon USA, Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean (excluding Mexico) markets. Canon USA is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100% US-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon USA is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.

About Genesis Technologies, Inc.

Genesis Technologies is one of the nation’s most notable managed print services (MPS) providers specializing in workflow assessment and infrastructure optimization. Since 1991, we have been helping companies understand the total cost of ownership, device utilization and patterns along with continuous improvement initiatives. Genesis works with Fortune 100 companies as well as mid-sized organizations – in every industry from education and healthcare to manufacturing and non-profit – to improve their bottom line and achieve operational efficiency.