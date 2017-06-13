4th Source Announces Sponsorship at SHRM17 – Promotes Wellness

4th Source to exhibit at SHRM17 - booth 2848 The technology we built for FX Well helps people across the activity spectrum, from insanely athletic to mostly sedentary, track their progress. It’s incredibly simple for HR to organize wellness activities.

4th Source, a recognized software development and IT services company, is excited to announce their SHRM17 sponsorship.

Located at booth #2848, 4th Source and corporate wellness partner, FX Well, are showing how to elevate corporate wellness through technology. Learn how process excellence, smart people, and ServiceNow ITSM converge for the ultimate DIGITAL STRONG experience. 4th Source will also be hosting the #DigitalStrong Wellness Challenge for Under Armour prizes.

“The technology we built for FX Well helps people across the activity spectrum, from insanely athletic to mostly sedentary, track their progress. It’s incredibly simple for HR to organize wellness activities, and the mobile app makes it as easy for individuals to check in on their progress.”

~Cindy Baum, Vice President of Global Human Resources

4th Source will also be showcasing their expertise with ServiceNow, the ultimate IT and HR productivity tool. The company’s goal is to help customers become fully operationalized on ServiceNow, regardless of their level or capability with the system.

About SHRM17

SHRM’s Annual Conference & Exposition, which will be held from June 18-21 in New Orleans, offers over 200 educational sessions for HR professionals. The conference helps people in HR advance their careers, network, and access thousands of vendors in related areas such as HR tech and wellness.

About 4th Source

4th Source provides powerful, cost-effective IT services as an alternative to offshore outsourcing. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, 4th Source employs over 500 people who help performance-driven businesses with IT, business process services, data services, and application development. The hybrid nearshore-onshore model offers convenient proximity, efficiency gains, and significant cost savings.

4th Source has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the 5000 fastest growing companies in America six times.

http://www.4thsource.com/SHRM/DigitalStrong