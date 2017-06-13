The award judges recognized the unique strengths of Exago BI and, in particular, our dedication to making analytics accessible and easy for users without technical expertise.

Exago Inc, a leading provider of embedded business intelligence software, today announced that Exago BI was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

Exago BI is a customizable web-based BI solution for software companies looking to provide ad hoc reporting, dashboards and business analysis to their clients.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Exago BI was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business.” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

“We’re proud to be named a finalist for the SIIA CODiE Awards,” said Mike Brody, co-founder and CEO of Exago. “This distinction marks a notable milestone for us. The award judges recognized the unique strengths of Exago BI and, in particular, our dedication to making analytics accessible and easy for users without technical expertise.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.