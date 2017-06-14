Industry Veteran Mitch Garfinkel Joins Team Durante Rentals

Durante Rentals, a four-time INC 5000 winner, has announced the hiring of Mitch Garfinkel to a senior sales position with the company. Mitch brings almost four decades of construction equipment sales experience to the role, where he will be instrumental in expanding Durante’s new and used sales divisions, as well Durante Rentals future stages of expansion.

“Mitch brings his dynamic personality and countless years of experience to the position. We are thrilled to have him on the team as Durante Rentals continues to grow,” said Durante Rentals Co-Founder, Anthony Durante.

Mitch’s unique salesmanship and in-depth understanding of construction equipment is unmatched among his peers. In the early eighties, Mitch got his first opportunity in the construction industry as a sales rep for a line of diamond blade products. His career took off soon thereafter and within a couple of years he found success selling skid steers, telehandlers, and a variety of other construction equipment. Mitch eventually moved to a new position as a manufacturer’s sales representative. Along the way, he introduced new, cutting-edge sales processes that are still a staple within the industry to this day. In 1991, he opened his own wholesale, retail, and export equipment company supplying equipment to customers all over the country. After many successful years in business, a new opportunity presented itself allowing him to build a thriving New Jersey-based equipment dealership from the ground up.

“It is a privilege and honor to be a part of Durante Rentals. I am excited for the opportunity to apply my expertise in all areas of equipment sales and rentals,” said Mitch. “I have known Durante Rentals co-founders John and Anthony for 34 years and I am confident Durante Rentals will be the final stop along my career path.”

Mitch is an avid tennis player, music lover and dedicated family man to Catherine, his wife of 36 years, and their two sons, Ian and Zachary. Mitch’s home-base of operations will be the Flushing, Queens office and he can be reached for inquiries at 718-697-6969 Ext. 449 and via email at mgarfinkel(at)duranterentals(dot)com.

About Durante Rentals

Founded in 2009 by three entrepreneurs, Durante Rentals is the most dependable name in construction equipment and tool rentals in the New York Tri-State area. Construction professionals look to Durante for all their equipment needs including excavators, skid steers, light towers, generators, compressors, forklifts, air tools, boom lifts and more. Now with seven convenient locations and counting, their geographic footprint continues to expand while servicing all five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties, Connecticut and New Jersey. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit http://www.DuranteRentals.com.

About New York Takeuchi

New York Takeuchi, a division of Durante Rentals, is an authorized dealer for the New York City, Westchester, Putnam and Rockland County areas. They specialize in sales, rentals, service and parts for the full Takeuchi fleet of earth-moving machines including track loaders, wheel loaders, skid steers, and mini excavators. NY Takeuchi features all of the latest Takeuchi models like the new TB216H hybrid electric excavator. For more information, visit http://www.nytakeuchi.com.