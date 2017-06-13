Over 100,000 alumni have already completed the program, finding a deeper love for the Bible through classroom community, exploring the original Scriptures and revealing new layers of meaning in the Biblical stories they love.

Israel Institute of Biblical Studies is announcing their expansion, offering Biblical Language and Jewish Studies courses to students in North America. Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, part of the eTeacher Group, provides live online instruction, flexible hours, accreditation through the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the convenience of studying the Bible at a deeply rewarding level from any location.

By learning the Biblical languages of Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic as well as courses in general Jewish Studies, students have the ability to read ancient texts as they were written, allowing for a new level of discovery and understanding of Scripture. Over 100,000 alumni have already completed the program, finding a deeper love for the Bible through classroom community, exploring the original Scriptures and revealing new layers of meaning in the Biblical stories they love.

One of the many unique elements of the program is the impressive roster of over 300 instructors. All of the staff in the Department for Biblical Languages and the Department for Jewish and Biblical Studies reside in Israel, are fluent in the languages, experts in the culture, and the majority even grew up in the region. Classes take place weekly in a small group online classroom setting. Students receive a deep immersion in the Biblical texts, cultural context, and language of the time in an agreeable format that unlocks the depths of Biblical wisdom in a turn-key way.

According to Jonathan Lipnick, Dean of Holy Land Studies, “Our live teachers in a virtual classroom setting have engaged adult students at every level, across 108 countries and in 6 languages. The teacher's main role in the learning process has survived the revolution of the Internet. The Israel Institute of Biblical Studies is unique in paring advanced technology with amazing content and all the benefits of an engaged, live teacher.”

A brief overview of what you can expect from a course can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/KStDwTM5ZX0

“Our program quenches the thirst that so many people have for understanding the Bible based on the essence of meaning as found in the original languages,” commented Boaz Binnun, eTeacher’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “One hundred thousand students of all ages from around the world have discovered our courses, and now we look to fill the void in America for an authentic, in-depth Bible study program that is language-based.”

About Israel Institute of Biblical Studies

The Israel Institute of Biblical Studies aims to make the Bible accessible to people around the world. Through Biblical study and language courses, students connect with teachers in the Holy Land to learn the original languages of the Old and New Testaments. This allows them to interpret the holy texts themselves, while discovering the ancient land of the Bible where the stories took place. The Israel Institute of Bible Studies has partnered with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the leading academic institute in Israel and one of the leading Biblical research institutes in the world with a long and proud history of scholarly excellence and leadership in Biblical languages and studies.

http://IsraelBiblicalStudies.com

About eTeacher

Established in 2000, eTeacher Group creates and operates leading virtual schools throughout the world. eTeacher specializes in large scale operation of online teacher-led classes. We work with leading professionals every step of the way, from recruiting teachers and developing content, to marketing, sales, and operations.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Jonathan Lipnick, Dean of Holy Land Studies, please contact:

Lori Heiselman – FrontGate Media

714-553-5181, Lori(at)FrontGateMedia(dot)com.

Student Testimonials: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX4jtlJBqtffbar0t005K6fa2KOsN-F_D

Introduction about Biblical Hebrew classes: https://youtu.be/KStDwTM5ZX0