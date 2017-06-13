Lex Mundi Publishes Interactive Global Data Privacy Guide.

The guide has been developed as an interactive tool to help in-house counsel learn more about key data protection concepts and issues across the globe.

Lex Mundi, in conjunction with its member firms around the world, has published a new interactive guide, Lex Mundi Global Data Privacy Guide.

The Lex Mundi Global Data Privacy Guide provides an overview of data privacy legislation and key data protection provisions for more than 60 jurisdictions around the world. Topics covered in the guide include:



Regulation of personal data

Restrictions around cross-border data transfer

Notification requirements and consequences for data breaches

Regulation of electronic marketing

Information on the privacy regulator

Recent developments and expected reform

Its innovative format allows users to search for and download an individual jurisdiction’s report or compare data privacy provisions from multiple jurisdictions in a side-by-side customizable report. This guide can be accessed free of charge on the Lex Mundi website at http://www.lexmundi.com/lexmundi/Data_Privacy_Guide.asp.

About Lex Mundi

Lex Mundi is the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries. Lex Mundi member firms offer clients preferred access to more than 21,000 lawyers worldwide – a global resource of unmatched breadth and depth. Each member firm is selected on the basis of its leadership in – and continued commitment to – its local market. The Lex Mundi principle is one independent firm for each jurisdiction. Firms must maintain their level of excellence to retain membership within Lex Mundi.

Through close collaboration, information-sharing, training and inter-firm initiatives, the Lex Mundi network is an assurance of connected, on-the ground expertise in every market in which a client needs to operate. Working together, Lex Mundi members are able to seamlessly handle their clients’ most challenging cross-border transactions and disputes.

Member law firms are located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and North America. Through Lex Mundi’s nonprofit affiliate, the Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation, members also provide pro bono legal assistance to social entrepreneurs around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.lexmundi.com and http://www.lexmundiprobono.org.