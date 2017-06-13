BestColleges.com Releases College Guide For LGBTQ Students

For prospective college students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, or queer (LGBTQ), it’s crucial to find a college with a supportive learning environment where they can thrive.

BestColleges.com, a leading provider of higher education information and resources, today announced its updated College Guide for LGBTQ students.

The expanded College Guide for LGBTQ students includes comprehensive information on several important topics including:



Common difficulties faced by LGBTQ students

How to find the right school for you

Advice for applying to college

What to expect living on campus

How can friends and family support LGBTQ students

The legal rights of LGBTQ students

“For prospective college students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, or queer (LGBTQ), it’s crucial to find a college with a supportive learning environment where they can thrive,” said Stephanie Snider, General Manager, BestColleges.com. “The expanded guide is intended to be an all-inclusive resource for perspective LGBTQ college students, providing information to help them make their important college choice and navigate the transition to college.”

To gain a more personal and informed perspective, BestColleges.com interviewed industry professionals who gave their unique insight on the challenges and questions LGBTQ students may face when attending college. These experts come from a variety of fields, including mental health counseling and LGBTQ advocacy.

Participants include:



Dr. Darla Linville - Assistant Professor, Augusta University, College of Education

Emma Naliboff Pettit - Program Director, Sustained Dialogue Campus Network

Brittany Steffen - Marriage & Family Therapist

Steve Willich - Director, LGBTQ Student Resource Center, Metropolitan State University of Denver

Tiffany Delaney, MA.Ed - Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont

Matthew Banks - Coordinator for Multicultural Programs/LGBTQ Student Support Services Missouri State University

“We wanted to speak with the people who work directly with these students everyday, as well as some who have experienced college as an LGBTQ student themselves,” added Snider. “Who better to offer advice and provide support than someone who has walked in those shoes?”

To see their perspectives along with the rest of the guide, please visit: http://www.bestcolleges.com/resources/lgbtq-student-guide/

