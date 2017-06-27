Paul Dufresne, President & CEO of Reliability Playbook We help facilities understand their losses and identify their defects. Once you do that, we can put plans in place to correct the defects, mitigate the losses and improve the bottom line.

Following 28 years of experience in maintenance and reliability roles in the U.S. Military and at Georgia Pacific, Trico Corporation and Koch Industries, Paul Dufresne has started a new venture as president and CEO of Reliability Playbook. With his own company, Dufresne will be able to offer his services to manufacturing facilities around the world that are looking to grow and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Incorporating knowledge from his military and business careers and his extensive field experience, Dufresne uses a hands-on approach to help his customers develop and implement world class maintenance and reliability programs.

“We help facilities understand their losses and identify their defects,” Dufresne said. “Once you do that, we can put plans in place to correct the defects, mitigate the losses and improve the bottom line.”

Reliability Playbook will work with any company needing its services, whether they are starting from scratch or already have a program but it isn’t giving them results they desire.

“It’s all about helping folks figure out their roles and responsibilities, and getting everyone rowing in the same direction,” he said. “We offer coaching, mentoring, auditing, training. It is not a canned approach; every facility is a little different. The first step we take is to understand how they operate, their culture, and what kind of world they’re in, and then help them develop a custom playbook to give them a competitive advantage in their industry.”

With companies running leaner, Reliability Playbook offers a valuable service in helping them free up manpower. Optimizing lubrication routes is one of the company’s specialties. Dufresne is proficient with MAINTelligence and Lube-It software and can help companies either get started with them or make better use of them. In his experience, companies often collect data but don’t always know what to do with it. That’s where he comes in.

“People are just executing their routes, but what value is coming out of the data they are collecting?” Dufresne said. “I spend a lot of time helping with this. I look at their inspection history, and I can advise them on safely reducing the number of times they do inspections.”

Reliability Playbook also offers companies assistance with management systems, organization, production, loss accounting, and problem solving. Dufresne sees a huge opportunity for companies to increase production and grow their bottom line by working with him.

As an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army, Paul served six years of active duty and four years of National Guard duty. After completing his college education, he served an additional four years of active duty as an officer in the Army’s Armor Branch. He spent the next several years in the corporate world helping design and implement predictive maintenance programs and serving in a variety of roles in training, maintenance management and reliability leadership. In 2013, he received the Senior VP Award for Reliability from Georgia Pacific.

Paul has experienced numerous successful results along the way, including:



Achieving and maintaining maintenance readiness of over 95 percent in his battalion while serving as maintenance officer.

Rebuilding the lubrication and predictive maintenance program at a Georgia Pacific mill, achieving world class reliability standards and increasing uptime by 5 percent annually across all five paper machines within 18 months of starting.

Writing GP’s lubrication standards in 2010 that are still in corporate-wide use today.

Breaking every production record in the history of the business during his three years as corporate reliability and engineering manager in GP’s oriented strand board business.

Creating and strengthening maintenance and reliability programs – achieving world class results – at Fortune 500 companies in nearly every type of facility and industry from refineries to biopharmaceutical to paper and chemical plants.

Rebuilding a team and instituting process improvements at a corporate facility that led to a $60 million improvement in production.

Paul holds credentials through Society of Tribologist and Lubrication Engineers as Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS); through Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals as Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP) and Technician (CMRT); through the Association for Facilities Engineering as Certified Plant Maintenance Manager (CPMM); and through the Association of Asset Management Professionals as Certified Reliability Leader (CRL). He is certified in predictive maintenance technologies such as vibration analysis and thermography, and has written several articles and technical white papers. Recognized as an expert in the subject matter, Paul is a frequent presenter at industry conferences.

About Reliability Playbook

Started in 2017 by Paul Dufresne, Reliability Playbook is a service provider offering its expertise to companies in nearly every industry. Its primary offerings include maintenance and reliability best practices; lubrication program development; predictive maintenance program development; and support for MAINTelligence and Lube-It software. Specific services include audits / assessments; training and certification; troubleshooting; root cause failure analysis; program optimization; database construction; route configuration; PM optimization; field walkdowns; and coaching and mentoring of field technicians.