A jury unanimously found Wickfire, LLC and its owners, Chet Hall and Jon Brown, intentionally interfered with one or more of TriMax Media LLC’s contracts. However, the jury did not award any damages to TriMax Media. The case was tried in the Western District of Texas, styled as Civil Action No. 1:14-CV-00034. On April 21, 2017, TriMax filed a "notice of appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from the judgment entered in this action on the 23rd day of March 2017, Dkt. 372."

The February 2, 2017 verdict also denied Wickfire damages for its claim that TriMax allegedly misrepresented Wickfire as the source of advertisements. The jury also found no exemplary damages against TriMax Media. On March 23, 2017, an order was issued from the court denying Wickfire’s request for prejudgment interest.

Leading the charge for the TriMax appeal will be nationally-renowned appellate attorney, Sidney K. Powell. Ms. Powell was formerly an Assistant United States Attorney and is the author of the groundbreaking book Licensed to Lie, an exposé on unethical attorney conduct and improper concealment of evidence. Ms. Powell served as lead counsel in more than 500 appeals in the Fifth Circuit, resulting in more than 180 published opinions. Although statistically, the Fifth Circuit reverses only approximately 15% of its cases, Ms. Powell publishes a record of succeeding in reversing more than 70% of the cases in which she has represented and sought reversal.

TriMax’s CEO, Laura Woodruff, commented: “We’re thrilled Ms. Powell has agreed to lead the fight against Wickfire. Given Ms. Powell’s unmatched experience and record of accomplishment at the Fifth Circuit, along with the fact she only accepts few select cases, we have every reason to expect she will deliver a complete victory. Once the smoke clears, we are confident our efforts in this litigation will culminate in an award of damages to TriMax for the interference the jury found against Wickfire and TriMax’s complete exoneration as to Wickfire’s claims.”

About TriMax Media:

Founded in 2003, TriMax Media is a digital marketing agency specializing in performance-based search engine marketing. TriMax served on the first Google Advertiser Research Council and was one of the first companies to generate over one million leads for its clients utilizing Google AdWords. The agency focuses on creating highly effective search marketing campaigns and developing successful long‐term relationships with its clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Miller, Egan, Molter & Nelson, LLP

Contact Person: Barry M. Golden

Email: Send Email

Phone: 214-628-9514

Country: United States

Website: http://www.TriMaxMedia.com