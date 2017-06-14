Burke, headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, is a leading, innovative designer and provider of world-class, engineered commercial play environments. Management has established a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality play equipment sold through a large and growing network of Representative firms throughout the United States and abroad. The investment by The Halifax Group and partnership with Burke’s management team will allow the Company to continue growing its market share, building its product portfolio and expanding into new geographies, while consistently providing industry-leading customer service. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.bciburke.com.

BlackArch was retained by Burke’s management team and private equity partner, Incline, to serve as their exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

Michael Phelan, president and CEO of Burke commented: “BlackArch provided leadership and support in our search for a new partner, embracing our purple passion culture to help us find a partner that possesses the expertise and resources to support our aggressive growth plan. They worked extremely hard to ensure we found the best possible fit for everyone involved. The depth and professionalism of their team was exactly what we needed and more than we hoped for.”

In addition, Wali Bacdayan, Partner of Incline, said: “We chose BlackArch for the certainty we knew that they would deliver. Incline valued both BlackArch’s airtight process execution and significant knowledge of the play environment landscape. They had been a thought partner to Incline since the time of our investment in Burke. It resulted in a great outcome for the shareholders and positioned Burke management to continue driving the remarkable growth that Burke has achieved in this phase of expansion.”

The Burke transaction builds upon BlackArch’s significant momentum with market-leading and high-growth platform companies in the middle market, and leverages deep sector experience in both Recreational Products and Diversified Industrials.

Transaction Highlights



About Incline Equity Partners

Incline Equity Partners, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a private equity firm that specializes in making investments in lower middle-market growth companies. Incline partners with established companies that have opportunities for growth and an enterprise value of $50 million to $200 million. Incline focuses on the industry sectors of value-added distribution, specialized light manufacturing and business services. Learn more about Incline at http://www.inclineequity.com.

About The Halifax Group

The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses across a variety of industries including health and wellness, infrastructure, business and government services, specialty distribution and franchising. The firm maintains offices in Washington, D.C.; Dallas, TX and Raleigh, NC. For additional information, please visit http://www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering merger and acquisition, strategic advisory and private capital solutions to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. Please visit http://www.blackarchpartners.com for more details.