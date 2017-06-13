Our product is stylish and doesn’t slide around inside the shoe. We ladies invest a lot of time and expense creating our look each day.

Petite Chaussette today launched the Plume Socks, the stylish low cut, comfortable, non-slip and anti-microbial sock for women, on Kickstarter.

Plume Socks eliminate the difficulties women face when they need the protection of a sock but don’t want to spoil their outfit with a less than attractive footie that peeks out and/or clashes with their shoes.

“The idea was to design premium feminine wear that was truly functional and affordable,” said creator Amelia Nguyen. “Our product is stylish and doesn’t slide around inside the shoe. We ladies invest a lot of time and expense creating our look each day. Having our shoes become stinky, uncomfortable, or unsightly is a problem we don’t want or need to put up with.”

A proprietary feature of Plume Socks is that they are low-cut and work for a variety of shoe styles including flats, high-heels and open back slip-ons.

“There are many athletic no-show socks on the market but they don’t work for the full cadre of shoe styles in a typical woman’s wardrobe,” adds Nguyen.

Two fabric options including lace and micro-fiber and five color choices are available. Durable pre-shrunk cotton and spandex materials make the socks durable and easily washable by hand or machine.

Plume Socks Design and Technology:



360° Silicone Gel Base Eliminates Slipping on Wood or Tile Floors

Zinc Oxide Treated Material Prevents Sweat, Odor and Bacteria Growth

Soft and Highly Breathable Pima Cotton/Spandex Fabric Protects Sensitive Skin

Early-bird pricing for one pack of Plume Socks starts at $13 USD on Kickstarter and is available in limited quantities.

About The Company:

Petite Chaussette designs are created by women, for women by veteran designers who envision and then strive to create beautiful but practical style solutions. The company has established manufacturing partners and is primed for mass production. Petite Chaussette is a proud supporter of the Women’s Breast Cancer Foundation: Susan G. Komen, Los Angeles County, California.