The Avalon Institute Washington, DC The Avalon Roundtable is now open and we invite one and all to join us in our mission! USAF General John E. Michel (RET)

The Avalon Institute is a 21st century partnership that specializes in positive leadership, professional coaching, strategy, and business development. The company is proud to announce its official website and products launch that includes assessments in the areas of Cognitive Performance, Emotional Intelligence and Job Satisfaction.

In these challenging times, there has been much buzz in Washington, DC and beyond about the launch of a new professional leadership organization led by United States Air Force Brigadier General John E. Michel (RET) and entrepreneur and thought leader Perry Jobe Smith. The Avalon Institute is an accomplished team of experts that include published author and active military blogger Matthew T. Fritz, Harvard educator Dr. Mishe Serra, Certified Coach Cameron Gott and Supply Chain entrepreneur and former Division 1 Quarterback Chris Lum. The Institute’s mission is to provide organizations, teams and individuals with a renewed sense of purpose along with a proprietary mix of proven strategies and assessments that address critical leadership development issues—especially disengagement among Millennials, shown to be at an all-time high in the workplace.

“Our Avalon family has excellent experience in positive and purposeful leadership as well as in developing corporate strengths. We understand the necessity of connecting the right people with the right information and strategies and empowering those individuals to go forth and lead,” says Founding Member General John E. Michel. “Our team and methodologies reflect our unique value. We bring experience, vision, and success to the table, and stand ready to help translate these values to companies that need to engage their workforce and grow their business.”

According to major business and polling journals, companies are going through a global employee engagement crisis. It has been long accepted that an engaged workforce is a productive workforce and yet the number of engaged employees hasn’t budged in over a decade. This is something Avalon believes they can help change. The Avalon Institute brings the collective expertise and knowledge to help tear down those engagement barriers, build leadership depth, and strengthen business development skills.

Avalon launches with offerings that focus on leadership assessment, coaching and consulting as well as tailored engagement workshops and conferences. Each of these services has been designed to help to identify areas for growth and position a company’s leadership for advancement. Their Roundtable™ team represents proven, thought leaders in corporate, military, athletics and government spheres of influence. Each member brings the experience and resources needed to engage and build high-functioning, successful teams.

“Avalon has brought together one of the strongest team of professionals that I have had the privilege to work with,” says Michel. “We hired the best so that we can provide our clients with the best. Being invited to help a company or organization develop their talent, build leaders, or grow their business is a challenge we take very seriously.” Michel explains that all companies require coaching from time to time and that the best of leaders will often plateau. It is then that coaches and leadership development strategies need to be employed to reignite talent and provide them with new skills and a new way of thinking.

The Institute’s proprietary methodology has proven remarkably successful in numerous pre-launch engagements, including cognitive assessment analysis for US Special Forces Command and Joint Special Operations University in Tampa, FL. In addition, the team has delivered innovation, strategy and leadership development training to the US Army, US Air Force, professional and Division 1 athletes, public transportation and numerous clients in the private and federal government sectors.

The Avalon Roundtable™ is open to everyone. For more info and to engage The Avalon Institute, visit online or via direct email. For additional business opportunities, visit the Avalon Institute’s sister entity Veteran Enabled Training and Technology Services (VETS). VETS is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business positioned to work with federal, state, and local governments, as well as business entities of any size.

Upcoming Avalon & Strategic Partner Events Calendar

John Michel and Perry Smith at NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association Washington, DC June 15, 2017

DC Street Vault (SEE ATTACHED PDF) Washington, DC. June 23-24, 2017

21st Century Leadership Skills Summit hosted by The Avalon Institute. Washington, DC October, 2017

Brigadoon Scotland: Where Entrepreneurs and Thought Leaders Gather Edinburgh, Scotland November 12-14th, 2017