The Village at Orchard Ridge Receives Five-Star Rating From CMS

The Village Orchard Ridge—A National Lutheran Community has earned a five-star rating for Orchard Woods Health Center, the skilled nursing neighborhood at Orchard Ridge. With this announcement, The Village at Orchard Ridge joins its sister community The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community atop the list of five-star ranked skilled nursing communities.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) uses the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers find the best nursing services for their particular needs; the five stars earned by Orchard Woods Health Center assure the public that it ranks above average as compared to other skilled nursing communities.

“We are very excited to have received five stars and to be recommended for the top-tier care we provide,” The Village at Orchard Ridge’s Executive Director Melissa Fortner said. “We are proud of our staff, whose commitment to excellence and desire to constantly improve allows residents and guests to continually thrive.”

Ratings are based on three categories: results from onsite health inspections, performance on certain quality measures, and levels of staffing. Within these three categories, The Village at Orchard Ridge showed its excellence by not only exceeding Virginia skilled nursing averages, but many national averages as well. In the Staffing category, for total number of licensed nurse staff hours per resident per day, Orchard Ridge scored 4 hours and 30 minutes versus 1 hour and 52 minutes (Virginia average) and 1 hour and 42 minutes (National average). Another area of excellence was in the Quality Measures category for the Percentage of short-stay residents who made improvements in function; 77.6% (Orchard Ridge) versus 66.9% (Virginia) and 64.5% (National).

To view the full report and review all the categories that were surveyed to determine the health center’s ranking, click here.

About The Village at Orchard Ridge

The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Va., is a new continuing care retirement community (CCRC) on 132-acres in the Shenandoah Valley. The community opened in February 2013 and offers independent living cottage homes and apartments with in-home services, assisted living memory care, and skilled nursing for both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. The Village at Orchard Ridge recently completed Phase 2 of construction, which includes additional independent living apartments and cottages, a wellness center with an indoor pool, and the expansion of dining areas and skilled nursing. For more information, visit http://www.thevillageatorchardridge.org

About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Md., NLCS is a faith-based, not-for-profit ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With more than 125-years’ experience, NLCS provides seniors with a variety of lifestyle, residential and health care options through retirement communities and services in Maryland and Virginia.

Other communities and services sponsored by National Lutheran include myPotential at Home in Winchester, Va., and Rockville, Md., The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Va., and The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Md., subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval. For more information, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org

