North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) has named Dominic Fahey senior vice president, strategy and corporate development. Fahey will provide strategic leadership for the company to establish long-range goals and policies and collaborate in the development of technology for internal and external enhancements.

”Dominic’s primary role will be to drive top-line revenue opportunities nationally,” said Tom Fischer, NATG president and CEO. “He is also tasked with working with our excellent IT team to help scope a holistic strategy that will help meet our customers’ needs in the future.

”The assets he brings to this position are exemplary,” Fischer added. “Not only does he have deep knowledge of the title industry going back to his family’s title business, he brings operational excellence and an extensive background in technology. He will offer an integrated approach, as we look at new opportunities and projects across the country.”

Fahey worked for North American Title Agency in New Jersey from 2003 – 2016. He returns to the NATG family after more recently serving as vice president, state agency manager for another national title company. In the early 2000s, he spent a number of years managing an information technology department for a title agency in New Jersey, where he implemented solutions to improve operations and profitability.

“There are a number of excellent opportunities for growth and development in this current environment,” Fahey said. “In addition to spearheading traditional M&A deal-making, I plan to focus on long-term value creation by seizing market opportunities in fintech and insurtech to benefit our customers and shareholders.”

A member of the New Jersey Bar, Fahey holds a New Jersey Title Insurance Producer’s License and is a licensed Title Insurance Producer in New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science from the University of Notre Dame, School of Engineering, and his Juris Doctor from Rutgers University School of Law. He will be working out of the NATG headquarters in Miami, Florida.

With well over 1,200 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual gross revenues in fiscal 2016 of $360.2 million. The company also has the resources and stability of being a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets as of its fiscal year ended November 30, 2016. North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com.

