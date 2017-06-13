Vet Tix Distributes 3 Millionth Event Ticket to Military Community

VetTixers in attendance at the New York Yankees MLB game.

The Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) has surpassed three million event tickets distributed to currently serving military, veterans, military families, and families of those killed in action through the non-profit’s Tickets for Troops program. The milestone was achieved less than a month after Vet Tix released a survey of 40,000 service members and veterans that highlighted the significance of community events for veteran reintegration and overall well-being.

Since its founding in 2008, Vet Tix has provided free tickets to over 550,000 registered VetTixers in the military community to help families strengthen bonds, heal hidden wounds and offer a positive space for reintegration. Vet Tix’s recent annual survey results show just how crucial those reintegration opportunities are for military personnel, veterans and their families, with 35 percent of respondents reporting feeling isolated from personal relationships after military service.

The three millionth ticket was given to two lucky VetTixers who on Friday enjoyed a Yankees-Orioles matchup from prime seats behind the dugout at Yankee Stadium. A U.S. Army veteran, Robert Hanna, along with currently serving Army VetTixer, Edward Dowgin, received the 3 millionth ticket to the MLB game. Billy Tucci, pictured above, was one of the many VetTixers in attendance at Friday evening’s game who were selected by the Vet Tix lottery system.

With 75 percent of VetTixers reporting they are unable to afford tickets to community events, Vet Tix presents the opportunity to experience such an event without the financial burden. Events can range from major sporting games, both at the collegiate and professional level, to concerts with today’s top-artists to musical productions.

Live Nation continues to be Vet Tix’s top donor to date. As the largest live entertainment company in the world, Live Nation donates tickets to major concerts, comedy shows, family entertainment and other live events.



“Providing veterans and their families with memorable experiences to Live Nation’s concerts is a way for us to thank the military community for their sacrifices," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “We’re thrilled that we were able to contribute to Vet Tix’s milestone of 3 million tickets distributed and hope to see that number continue to grow in the years to come.”

Thanks to ticket and monetary donations from a wide range of ticket services, sports teams, entertainers and individual Americans, Vet Tix can provide memorable experiences for military families at no cost beyond a small processing fee. Over the years, approximately 20,000 donors have made this possible with a major impact by 500 professional and college teams, individual entertainers, concert and event promoters. New event opportunities around the nation are continuously announced through the Vet Tix website where verified VetTixers can request tickets to events in their area.

“We’re thrilled to have provided currently serving military personnel, veterans and their family members to community events with more than three million tickets,” said Vet Tix CEO Mike Focareto, a Navy veteran. “This milestone would not have been possible without the continuous support from our partners, sponsors and generous donors. We celebrate in conjunction with them, as they too play an imperative role in the success of Vet Tix.”

The number of tickets distributed to the military community by Vet Tix has grown each year since 2008. With a goal to distribute one million tickets per year, Vet Tix is well on their way to meet their target thanks to the help of their supporters. To learn more, please visit the Vet Tix Press Room. To get involved with Vet Tix or to sign up, visit the sign up page.

ABOUT THE VETERAN TICKETS FOUNDATION

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national non-profit that supports the military community by providing free event tickets to currently serving military, veterans and family members of those killed in action, allowing them to attend sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided more than 3 million free event tickets to over 550,000 verified VetTixers, giving back to those who have given so much. Military and veterans experience many difficult transitions as they reintegrate into their families, community, and eventually, into civilian life. Attending events improves morale, strengthens family bonds through shared interest and encourages service members to stay engaged with local communities and American life. Visit VetTix.org to learn more, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.