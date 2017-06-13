ATBcoin Cryptocurrency ICO Now Underway Across Globe

With the wildly successful press reception of ATBcoin’s U.S. introductory launch last Thursday, the company’s Project Team is reporting over $12 million has been raised within the first fifteen-minutes of the cryptocurrency’s highly-anticipated ICO.

According to CEO Edward Ng, the company’s technologically revolutionary cryptocurrency has already attracted excited investors from the U.S., Canada, and China. Ng further elaborated the company is pleased with such a high level of interest and optimism from investors; adding that the ICO will be ongoing for the next four weeks, with a targeted amount of $50 million.

ATBcoin’s ambitious plans for global growth is already in place, and is moving forward with a cryptocurrency developed with the world’s most advanced protocols built-in; including SegWit, Lightning Network, and Smart Contracts. Micro payment transactions across national borders are recorded in as little as seconds, depending on the product involved. “Our team is well-positioned to move forward with our intermediate goal of opening offices across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Asia,” said Herbert W. Hoover III, ATBcoin co-founder.

Details of ICO: Crowdsdale of ATBcoin tokens began June 12, 2017 and will continue for the next four consecutive weeks. Potential investors will be offered bonuses up to 10%, which will provide an investor with a vehicle for additional capital investment. Altogether, the maximum tokens produced will number 333 million, of which 55 million will be assigned to the Crowdsdale ICO.

Information about ATBcoin and ATBcoin ICO can be found on the official website: http://atbcoin.com