“The CODiE Award recognition is particularly meaningful because the products are judged by educators who understand what schools need to be heard in today’s mobile and social world.

West Corporation, a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services, today announced two SchoolMessenger solutions are finalists in the 2017 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards have been the premier awards for recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. Finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies.

West’s SchoolMessenger Communicate is a CODiE finalist in the Best K-12 Enterprise Solution category. As a leading K-12 notification service, SchoolMessenger Communicate lets schools and school districts reach parents, guardians and students with school notifications and emergency alerts using SMS text, voice, email, social media, web and mobile app push notifications.

SchoolMessenger Presence is honored as a CODiE finalist in the Best Education Cloud-based Solution category. A website content management system built for K-12 education, SchoolMessenger Presence features original design options, built-in photo editing tools, unlimited calendars, forms and teacher websites.

“SchoolMessenger Communicate and Presence, along with the entire line of SchoolMessenger products and services, help schools implement multichannel communications strategies that drive parent and community engagement in multiple languages and on any device,” said Robert Iskander, executive vice president and general manager of West’s Education group. “The CODiE Award recognition is particularly meaningful because the products are judged by educators who understand what schools need to be heard in today’s mobile and social world.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

About West’s SchoolMessenger Solutions

West Corporation is the trusted provider of SchoolMessenger solutions. Thousands of schools and other educational institutions in all 50 states and Canada depend on SchoolMessenger products and services from notifications and websites to custom mobile apps and social media. School leaders have relied on the SchoolMessenger platform since 1999 to engage with their communities in multiple languages and on any device. To learn more about SchoolMessenger products, visit http://www.schoolmessenger.com or call 888.527.5225.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.