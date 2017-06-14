True Influence Announces Acceptance to IBM in PartnerWorld Program.

This is a significant achievement and demonstrates that IBM truly values the contribution that True Influence is making with our intent monitoring technology.

True Influence, the world-leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform on prospect intelligence, has announced its acceptance to the IBM competency-centric program, PartnerWorld.

True Influence’s flagship product, InsightBASE, now features in the PartnerWorld Global Solutions Directory as a recommended tool for businesses to develop and obtain competitive advantage through its new data-based technology of “Intent Monitoring.”

Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, made the announcement to the press in the following statement.

“We are delighted and honored to be accepted as an IBM Business Partner in PartnerWorld. This is a significant achievement and demonstrates that IBM truly values the contribution that True Influence is making with our intent monitoring technology. We thank IBM for this wonderful endorsement and are excited to actively work as partners in order to identify further ways to target ABM technology for businesses and other partners within PartnerWorld.”

As the worldwide program for IBM business partners, PartnerWorld offers sales, marketing, technical, training and collaboration benefits to its partner members in an increasingly analytical and cognitive business landscape. The overarching aim is to harness an advancement-driven ecosystem of members with varied strengths in fields including system integration, artificial intelligence, marketing, and data-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS).

There are four tiers of membership to the PartnerWorld program, and its exclusive network of members must demonstrate excellence in dozens of competencies by which they will be measured, as well as offering expertise within these skills to other members.

About PartnerWorld

PartnerWorld featured profiles provide a directory of personnel within member organizations. In addition to being a launchpad for contact, it also offers a convenient aggregation of key projects, skills and interests. By increasing visibility and creating a seamless introductory interface between partners, members can use their business profiles to highlight current projects and solutions and share resources to build networks and make strategic connections.

About True Influence ® and InsightBASE®

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its customers include Google, IBM, Time Warner, and Oracle, among others. Its proprietary Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, InsightBASE®, monitors and curates online behavioral signals to help marketers identify and engage customers when they are ready to buy.

To learn more about True Influence and its InsightBASE® Demand Generation Services, contact them to request a product demonstration, visit: http://www.trueinfluence.com.