AstroTurf Brings It All Under One Roof

We're going to significantly reduce transportation costs and waste while improving the quality and efficiency of our manufacturing processes.

AstroTurf, a worldwide leader in artificial turf headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, has announced an ambitious plan to streamline all of its manufacturing operations into a single facility. It’s a multi-phased endeavor that involves the relocation of existing equipment and the purchase of new manufacturing technology, as well as the functional alignment of previously scattered personnel groups.

AstroTurf’s Board approved the proposal on January 3rd, with completion of the project slated for the end of June. Already well under way, the plan represents a major capital investment of several million dollars aimed at operational improvement for the global sports surfacing company.

“This move will bring all of the operations required to produce synthetic turf under one roof,” said AstroTurf CEO Heard Smith. “We’re going to significantly reduce transportation costs and waste while improving the quality and efficiency of our manufacturing processes.”

AstroTurf’s new facility, located on Callahan Road in Dalton, measures approximately 375,000 square feet, or roughly the size of seven football fields. It will house the consolidated operations of separate facilities currently located in the Synthetic Turf Resources building in Dalton and the Turfstore and Polytex plants in Calhoun. Additionally a new coater, several new creels, a new industrial computer, and a new communications system have all been purchased for the building.

When fully operational, the new manufacturing center on Callahan Road will handle masterbatch, extrusion, twisting, tufting, and coating - essentially the entire step-by-step process for manufacturing artificial turf. The facility will also include additional space for storing raw materials and finished product.

The Operations Management, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Research & Development departments will all have offices in the new facility. AstroTurf will retain its corporate headquarters on Abutment Road where Marketing, Sales, and corporate officers continue to conduct business.

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf’s newly redesigned website at http://www.astroturf.com.