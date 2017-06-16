MR Direct Adds Cutting Boards to its 3/4" Radius Sink Accessories

Cutting boards are expertly crafted to showcase beautiful grain patterns and are naturally-resistant to moisture, mold, and fungus.

Recently, MR Direct made strides in the kitchen industry by introducing an unprecedented line of 14-gauge sinks intended for residential use. These sinks, which feature 3/4-inch radiuses, were previously utilized in the industrial market but are now accessible for the average homeowner who is seeking a sleek and durable kitchen sink.

As part of a continued initiative to provide their customers with functional products and accessories, MR Direct will be releasing a line of lightweight, custom-fit cutting boards to accompany all 3/4-inch radius sinks later this month. Cutting boards, and additional accessories, can be conveniently added to the online purchase of any 3/4” radius sink at the checkout.

There will be two color options, including a light Rubberwood selection and a dark-colored Sapele wood. Both cutting boards are expertly crafted to showcase beautiful grain patterns and are naturally-resistant to moisture, mold, and fungus. MR Direct cutting boards function best with sinks that are installed with a flush reveal, which provides a space for the cutting board to fit securely during use. They add a convenient food preparation area in the sink, and also feature a perimeter groove to collect runoff liquid.

To view more information about the cutting boards that will be available later this month, please visit: https://www.mrdirectint.com/support/accessories/cutting-board.html.