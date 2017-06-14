Cloudian

Cloudian, Inc., a global leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced that rediCloud, an enterprise-grade cloud service provider, is using Cloudian object storage solutions to serve customers who need cost-effective storage with a high level of individual and consultative service as they move to the cloud.



rediCloud, a division of ATSG, hosts and manages IT infrastructures for organizations in the New York tri-state area through two data centers in Secaucus, N.J. and Chicago, Ill. The firm deployed Cloudian software-defined-storage on Cisco servers in support of their data protection and S3-compatible storage services.



rediCloud initially deployed object storage in late 2016, first attempting to launch another vendor’s object storage solution. That product proved to be unreliable and difficult to manage. The company then turned to Cloudian for an easily-managed S3-compatible, multi-tenant object storage solution.



“We selected Cloudian because we needed an object-based storage solution that was turnkey and could scale easily without a lot of administrative effort,” said Allen Hall, rediCloud director of cloud engineering. “We wanted to spend less time managing our storage and more timing helping our customers be innovative in the cloud. Cloudian fit the bill for us because of its multi-tenant capabilities, proven S3 API compatibility and out-of-the-box HTML portal.”



rediCloud joins a growing list of cloud service providers around the world who are turning to Cloudian for S3-compatible object storage solutions to build out their cloud offerings. Cloudian customers now offer Cloudian-based storage services in over a dozen countries and on nearly every continent.



“Cloudian simplifies storage for cloud service providers like rediCloud by taking the heavy lifting out of day-to-day storage management,” said Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian. “We worked closely with rediCloud to help them deploy the front-end interface to our multi-tenant platform, giving their customers simple, self-support capabilities. And our 100 percent native S3 API ensures compatibility with their customers’ S3 applications. We work hard to make object storage easy.”



Cloudian’s compatibility with Rubrik, an S3-enabled backup solution, is also helping rediCloud grow its data protection and backup business. rediCloud uses Rubrik to provide backup services for virtual machines hosted both in rediCloud data centers as well as on-premise customer environments.



“Cloudian’s storage was simple and extremely straightforward,” said Bernard Meirson, rediCloud cloud architect. “With Cloudian, we’ve eliminated the headaches associated with object storage, which will help us extend and further develop our Rubrik-based offerings with better value and new features.”



About rediCloud

RediCloud makes cloud services simple, practical, and affordable for businesses of any size. Built on industry-leading, best-of-breed infrastructure, our comprehensive cloud solutions help firms improve their competitive advantages. With rediCloud, customers can accelerate critical initiatives, extend their capabilities, simplify operations, and gain big-business agility without a big-business price tag. In addition, companies can rely on 99.999% uptime and high performance for critical applications. RediCloud exceeds expectations by delivering excellent service with a no-excuses attitude and a commitment to customer success. Learn more at http://www.redicloud.com.



About Cloudian

Based in Silicon Valley, Cloudian is a leading provider of enterprise object storage systems. Our flagship product, Cloudian HyperStore, enables service providers and enterprises to build reliable, affordable and scalable hybrid cloud storage solutions. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at http://www.cloudian.com.