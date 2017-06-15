Amsterdam (PRWEB UK) 15 June 2017
“Digital transformation is the most urgent challenge faced by every business today, affecting every department within travel organisations,” says Leo Langford, the conference producer. He adds, “With the pace of change today, the best way for companies to benchmark their strategy against the industry is to actually go out to meet and hear from the leaders and disruptors themselves. What better place to than amongst 200 of their peers?”
EyeforTravel’s Digital Strategies for Europe conference will be composed of the following elements:
*Digital Transformation
Discover the latest in tech-disruption and how to reposition your business strategy to take advantage of it
*Marketing Analytics
Master channel attribution, harness social media and utilise mobile to drive personalisation and loyalty
*Digital Partnerships
Explore how partnerships drive greater customer journey control and how new revenue frontiers for your travel enterprise
*The Technology Revolution
Dive into how AI, machine learning, blockchain, chatbots and voice control are disrupting the travel industry
Confirmed speakers participating in the event include:
- Fabrice Otano, Chief Data Officer, Accor
- Brenda Van Leeuwan, CEO, Eurail.com
- Rajat Dharwan, CTO, Contiki
- Dan Christian, Chief Digital Officer, The Travel Corporation
- Tess Matisson, Head of Digital Innovation, Choice Hotels
- Tero Valkiala, Head of Digital, FinnAir
- Gian Caprini, Head of Digital Marketing, Expedia Affiliate Network, Expedia
- Olga Trosina, Head of e-commerce, AirBaltic
- Andrew Watson, Regional Director of Marketing - Western Europe, Starwood Hotels
- Camilla Moe Bogen, Global Head of Social Media, Momondo
- Riko Van Santern, VP Digital Strategy & Distribution, Kempinski Hotels
- Gudmundur Gudnason, Director of Digital Business Development, Icelandair
- Alessandra Di Lorenzo, Chief Commercial Officer – Media & Partnerships, Lastminute.com Group
- Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport
- Andrei Grintchenko, Head of Business Intelligence, IATA
- Ignazio Pisano, Head of Management Information, Europcar
- Amer Mohammed, Head of Digital Innovation, Stena Line
The conference this year will be co-located with EyeforTravel’s Smart Travel Data Europe conference, with shared sessions that will bring data and digital professionals who work in travel together to drive progress and profit. Delegates will have access to all the conference sessions as well as networking events taking place at the event.
For more information, visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/digital-strategies-travel-europe/
About EyeforTravel:
Eyefortravel is a community of commercial, marketing, digital and data experts that are evolving how travel is sold and customers life time value increased. Our mission is to help the travel industry deliver a winning customer experience that tackles commoditisation, differentiates the brand and drives loyalty.