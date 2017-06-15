“Digital transformation is the most urgent challenge faced by every business today, affecting every department within travel organisations,” says Leo Langford, the conference producer. He adds, “With the pace of change today, the best way for companies to benchmark their strategy against the industry is to actually go out to meet and hear from the leaders and disruptors themselves. What better place to than amongst 200 of their peers?”

EyeforTravel’s Digital Strategies for Europe conference will be composed of the following elements:

*Digital Transformation

Discover the latest in tech-disruption and how to reposition your business strategy to take advantage of it

*Marketing Analytics

Master channel attribution, harness social media and utilise mobile to drive personalisation and loyalty

*Digital Partnerships

Explore how partnerships drive greater customer journey control and how new revenue frontiers for your travel enterprise

*The Technology Revolution

Dive into how AI, machine learning, blockchain, chatbots and voice control are disrupting the travel industry

Confirmed speakers participating in the event include:



Fabrice Otano, Chief Data Officer, Accor

Brenda Van Leeuwan, CEO, Eurail.com

Rajat Dharwan, CTO, Contiki

Dan Christian, Chief Digital Officer, The Travel Corporation

Tess Matisson, Head of Digital Innovation, Choice Hotels

Tero Valkiala, Head of Digital, FinnAir

Gian Caprini, Head of Digital Marketing, Expedia Affiliate Network, Expedia

Olga Trosina, Head of e-commerce, AirBaltic

Andrew Watson, Regional Director of Marketing - Western Europe, Starwood Hotels

Camilla Moe Bogen, Global Head of Social Media, Momondo

Riko Van Santern, VP Digital Strategy & Distribution, Kempinski Hotels

Gudmundur Gudnason, Director of Digital Business Development, Icelandair

Alessandra Di Lorenzo, Chief Commercial Officer – Media & Partnerships, Lastminute.com Group

Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport

Andrei Grintchenko, Head of Business Intelligence, IATA

Ignazio Pisano, Head of Management Information, Europcar

Amer Mohammed, Head of Digital Innovation, Stena Line

The conference this year will be co-located with EyeforTravel’s Smart Travel Data Europe conference, with shared sessions that will bring data and digital professionals who work in travel together to drive progress and profit. Delegates will have access to all the conference sessions as well as networking events taking place at the event.

For more information, visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/digital-strategies-travel-europe/

About EyeforTravel:

Eyefortravel is a community of commercial, marketing, digital and data experts that are evolving how travel is sold and customers life time value increased. Our mission is to help the travel industry deliver a winning customer experience that tackles commoditisation, differentiates the brand and drives loyalty.