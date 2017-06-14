Fort Lauderdale-based Future Energy Solutions (“FES”) was honored with a 2017 South Florida Good to Great Award® by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. The Award recognizes businesses that have achieved greatness in their mission and established themselves as industry leaders.

Honored in the 51 to 249 employees category, FES joins a select group of previous winners that includes Royal Caribbean, Burger King Corporation, FPL and AutoNation, among several other highly successful companies.

Its unparalleled business model, the Gold Initiative Program, drives Future Energy Solutions’ success. Offering qualifying business owners a zero capital cost lighting upgrade, the widely accepted Program provides energy efficient fixtures and installation, while assuming all maintenance liabilities for its new lighting solutions.



Drawn from Jim Collins’ book “Good to Great,” the Award identifies companies that have shown a pattern of transitioning from solid performance to great performance over a four-year period while demonstrating proven leadership and a solid workforce base. Finalists undergo a comprehensive examination by an esteemed panel of judges from the business schools at Barry University, Florida International University and Johnson & Wales.



Accepting the award on behalf of Future Energy Solutions, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Gold acknowledged his staff for its effort in building a company that is active in 30 states. “I thank my team. Each day they work incredibly hard to build our business,” Gold said. “This award is for them.”

The salute goes hand-in-hand with Gold’s belief that businesses don’t make people; rather, it is people who make a business.



Quickly approaching the 70-employee mark in the U.S., the FES team is spread across several regions, but most are based at the Company’s 66,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. The team is composed of an eclectic group of professionals from diverse backgrounds, but with a common commitment: Future Energy Solutions.



The Good to Great Award is the latest in the Company’s collection of accolades. A finalist in Top Places to Work from the Sun Sentinel, South Florida Business Journal and Florida Trend, FES has received multiple honors in the Stevie’s and Golden Bridge Awards. In 2016, FES was nominated by the Business Journal as the Fastest Growing Business in South Florida (eighth in all Florida).

About Future Energy Solutions

Future Energy Solutions (FES) is an award winning privately owned business that provides energy efficient infrastructure upgrades to businesses and other organizations under a unique plan at no capital cost to the customer. FES has experienced extraordinary growth due to wide acceptance of its Gold Initiative Program. The Program is based on providing turnkey energy efficient lighting infrastructure from design, supply, installation and funding. In addition, FES assumes all maintenance responsibilities for customers who partner with the Company throughout the term of the Program.

The Company specializes in targeting customers currently operating inefficient high intensity discharge (“HID”), high pressure sodium (“HPS”) and fluorescent lighting systems in which lighting forms an essential part of the businesses’ operations and cost base. For more information, visit http://www.feslighting.com.