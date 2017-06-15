ACHC and Innovatix Announce New Group Purchasing Agreement

The agreement between ACHC and Innovatix offers members a smart approach to purchasing through competitive pricing on accreditation services and educational resources - Matt Hughes, ACHC Director

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) announces its new group purchasing agreement with Innovatix. This agreement allows Innovatix member pharmacies to receive discounts and savings on ACHC accreditation programs and on Accreditation University (AU) educational resources that help prepare members for ACHC Accreditation.

“The agreement between ACHC and Innovatix offers members a smart approach to purchasing through competitive pricing on accreditation services and educational resources,” said Matt Hughes, ACHC Director, Business Development. “Innovatix members can choose from the broad range of pharmacy accreditation programs available from ACHC, including our specialty pharmacy distinction programs, and differentiate their pharmacy from competitors.”

Since the introduction of its Pharmacy Accreditation program in 1996 (and as the first accrediting body to offer accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy), ACHC has grown to become a leading national accreditation organization with more than 6,000 pharmacies accredited in the U.S. With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for community retail, specialty, infusion, and long-term care, as well as non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings as well as for payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies. ACHC has taken additional steps to meet market needs by offering specialty distinctions in Oncology and Infectious Disease Specific to HIV. With a comprehensive suite of educational resources, ACHC is also committed to helping its customers maintain continuous compliance.

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

For more information on ACHC accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, please visit http://www.achc.org or contact customerservice(at)achc(dot)org or (855) 937-2242.

About Innovatix

Innovatix is a leading national group purchasing organization (GPO) that has evolved to provide strategic procurement solutions and operational support to help non-acute healthcare providers, educational institutions, and businesses thrive. It serves more than 36,000 members comprising senior living facilities (assisted living, continuing care retirement communities, independent living, and skilled nursing), pharmacies (home infusion, long-term care, specialty, mail order, and retail), independent medical oncologists, and K-12 schools. The newest division, Innovatix

Business + Industry, offers GPO services to financial, legal, and professional services firms; retailers; as well as independent businesses nationwide. Innovatix offers an industry-leading selection of products and services that help members reduce expenses while enhancing the quality of services and care they provide. Innovatix also provides members with unparalleled value-added services like free continuing education (CE), federal advocacy, clinical expertise, and in-depth analytics. Visit http://www.innovatix.com for more information.